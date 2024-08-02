Bhopal-Indore To Soon Get Vande Metro; Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains For Long Routes Likely

Vande Bharat | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vande Metro is expected to soon connect Bhopal and Indore. Additionally, a new train service between Bhopal and Rewa will run twice a week, starting from Friday.

There are also possibilities that the Ministry of Railways will launch Vande Bharat sleeper trains for distances up to 700-800 km most likely by October. These trains are likely to cover routes like Bhopal to Lucknow Indore to Mumbai. Additionally, Vande Metro will also be introduced for the Bhopal-Indore route.

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria has stated that as allocations are made, Vande sleeper and metro services will be initiated accordingly.

MP Shankar Lalwani Pushes for Improved Rail Connectivity for Indore

Also, MP Shankar Lalwani met with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday to discuss improvement of rail connectivity and passenger facilities between Indore and Ujjain.

He requested the introduction of Vande Bharat Metro trains between Indore and Ujjain and Vande Bharat sleeper trains between Indore-Delhi and Indore-Mumbai. Additionally, he requested for a Vande Bharata train between Indore and Jaipur and proposed making the Indore-Darbhanga and Indore-Delhi Superfast trains run daily.