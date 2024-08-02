 MP: 5-Feet Long Python Found Hiding Behind Girl's School Bag In Dhar; Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 5-Feet Long Python Found Hiding Behind Girl's School Bag In Dhar; Rescued

MP: 5-Feet Long Python Found Hiding Behind Girl's School Bag In Dhar; Rescued

According to Kapil Goswami, when the backwater area fills up during rains, the creatures living in it move nearby.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
MP: 5-Feet Long Python Found Hiding Behind Girl’s School Bag In Dhar; Rescued, Handed Over To Forest Department  |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The incidents of snakes slithering inside human residences have become frequent during monsoon season. A 5-feet Python was found hiding behind a girl's school bag at her house in Dhar on Friday, causing panic.

Later, the snake was rescued and handed over to the forest department.

According to information, when Vaishnavi Prajapat, a seventh grade student, picked up her bag while going to the school, she saw a Python sitting behind the bag. Seeing the snake, she panicked and ran out of the house screaming. She is a resident of Indira Colony in Nisarpur of Dhar district.

When the girl's father Rajendra Prajapat asked the reason for screaming, she said there is a Python inside the house after which, the father informed the forest department and snake catcher Kapil Goswami. Kapil rescued the Python and handed it over to the forest department.

Read Also
MP Shocker: How 3 Men Of A Family, Mason Died In Search Of A Hammer In Chhatarpur? (VIDEO)
article-image

Snake weighed 5-6 kgs

Snake catcher Kapil Goswami, who rescued the python, had received information on his mobile that a snake had entered a house in Indira Colony. When he reached the spot, he found that the python was hiding near a school bag.

After this, it was rescued and handed over to the forest department. The python was 5 feet long and weighed 5 to 6 kg. According to Kapil Goswami, when the backwater area fills up during rains, the creatures living in it move nearby.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chennai’s Thak-Thak Gang Targets Indore; Thieves Puncture Cars & Flee With Valuables

Chennai’s Thak-Thak Gang Targets Indore; Thieves Puncture Cars & Flee With Valuables

MP August 2 Monsoon Updates: Incessant Rains Across State; Sluice Gates Of Seven Major Dams Opened

MP August 2 Monsoon Updates: Incessant Rains Across State; Sluice Gates Of Seven Major Dams Opened

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 2: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 2: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

MP: 5-Feet Long Python Found Hiding Behind Girl's School Bag In Dhar; Rescued

MP: 5-Feet Long Python Found Hiding Behind Girl's School Bag In Dhar; Rescued

Indore Cop Celebrates Birthday With Visually-Impaired Children, Earns Praises

Indore Cop Celebrates Birthday With Visually-Impaired Children, Earns Praises