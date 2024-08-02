MP: 5-Feet Long Python Found Hiding Behind Girl’s School Bag In Dhar; Rescued, Handed Over To Forest Department |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The incidents of snakes slithering inside human residences have become frequent during monsoon season. A 5-feet Python was found hiding behind a girl's school bag at her house in Dhar on Friday, causing panic.

Later, the snake was rescued and handed over to the forest department.

According to information, when Vaishnavi Prajapat, a seventh grade student, picked up her bag while going to the school, she saw a Python sitting behind the bag. Seeing the snake, she panicked and ran out of the house screaming. She is a resident of Indira Colony in Nisarpur of Dhar district.

When the girl's father Rajendra Prajapat asked the reason for screaming, she said there is a Python inside the house after which, the father informed the forest department and snake catcher Kapil Goswami. Kapil rescued the Python and handed it over to the forest department.

Snake weighed 5-6 kgs

Snake catcher Kapil Goswami, who rescued the python, had received information on his mobile that a snake had entered a house in Indira Colony. When he reached the spot, he found that the python was hiding near a school bag.

After this, it was rescued and handed over to the forest department. The python was 5 feet long and weighed 5 to 6 kg. According to Kapil Goswami, when the backwater area fills up during rains, the creatures living in it move nearby.