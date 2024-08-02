MP Shocker: How 3 Men Of A Family, Mason Died In Search Of A Hammer In Chhatarpur? (VIDEO)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An old well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur engulfed four men as they went in one after another to rescue each other, only to never return!

The deceased include three members of a family: 70-year-old Bashir Ahmed, his 40-year-old son Aslam, his 27-year-old nephew Altaf, and their mason Munna Kushwaha.

Women of family cry for help...

The incident was reported at Kurraha village under the Gadhimalhara police station area of Chattarpur district on Friday. Some construction was underway at the residence of Bashir Ahmed, which houses an old well. The well was left unused for years. During the construction, a hammer fell inside the partially opened well. Mason Munna Kushwaha left his work and descended the well to pick up his tool, not realizing the depth. After a few minutes, when he did not return or respond to the calls of the family members, Bashir Ahmed decided to go inside and rescue him. Minutes later, when he did not return, there was a panic in the family. His son, Aslam, went down the well to help both his father and the mason. When none of the three answered to the family members, nephew Altaf, despite resistance from the family, descended the well to rescue all three.

However, minutes later, he, too, did not respond. The women of the family started screaming for help when the villagers rushed in. Divers and police were called.

Four bodies were retrieved from the well using ropes. It is suspected that all four—Bashir Ahmed, son Aslam, nephew Altaf, and their mason Munna Kushwaha—did due to suffocation inside the unused well.