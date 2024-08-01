 Indore Siblings File FIR Against Parents For Restricting Their Screen Time; Parents Challenge Decision In HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Siblings File FIR Against Parents For Restricting Their Screen Time; Parents Challenge Decision In HC

Indore Siblings File FIR Against Parents For Restricting Their Screen Time; Parents Challenge Decision In HC

The matter pertains to the Chandan Nagar police station area in Indore city. A 21-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son reached the police station and lodged a complaint against their parents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Children Register FIR Against Parents After They Stopped Them From Scrolling Phones, Watching TV Excessively | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The younger generation's overly sensitive nature has landed parents at court in Indore. Two children filed a complaint against their parents for restricting their screen time!

Annoyed by parents' constant scolding over excessive usage of mobile phone and TV, a 21-year-old girl, along with 8-year-old brother, reached the police station and reported a complaint against their parents.

The matter pertains to the Chandan Nagar police station area in Indore city.

Read Also
Indore: ACP Study On Minor Girl Abduction Reveals 50% Of Cases Linked To Social Media
article-image

Charges can result in 7-year imprisonment

According to local media reports, the police also imposed such sections, which can result in a punishment of up to 7 years. A challan was also presented against the parents. Later, the parents challenged it in the High Court. After the hearing, the High Court put an interim stay on the trial which started against the parents in the district court.

According to advocate Dharmendra Chaudhary, in the petition filed in the High Court, it was mentioned that on October 25, 2021, the children reached the police station and complained to the police officers that the parents scolded them and sometimes would beat them for using mobile phones and watching TV. The police registered a case against the parents under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Read Also
MP August 1 Monsoon Update: Orange Alert In 19 Districts; Heavy Rains For Next Four Days
article-image

‘Isn’t it common to scold own children’

Both the children have been living with their aunt since the FIR was registered. Before filing the FIR, the parents said many times in the court that every parent is troubled by the children's addiction to mobile and TV. Scolding children is a very common thing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Siblings File FIR Against Parents For Restricting Their Screen Time; Parents Challenge...

Indore Siblings File FIR Against Parents For Restricting Their Screen Time; Parents Challenge...

MP August 1 Monsoon Update: Orange Alert In 19 Districts; Heavy Rains For Next Four Days

MP August 1 Monsoon Update: Orange Alert In 19 Districts; Heavy Rains For Next Four Days

Future Is Deutsch: MP's First-Ever German Course Launched At SGSITSC

Future Is Deutsch: MP's First-Ever German Course Launched At SGSITSC

MP: Amid Din, IMC Budget Passed By Voice Vote; Speaker Adjourns Proceedings After Situation Turns...

MP: Amid Din, IMC Budget Passed By Voice Vote; Speaker Adjourns Proceedings After Situation Turns...

Indore: Errant Establishments Continue To Face Admin Heat; 26 More Institutes Operating In Basements...

Indore: Errant Establishments Continue To Face Admin Heat; 26 More Institutes Operating In Basements...