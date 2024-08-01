MP August 1 Monsoon Update: Orange Alert In 19 Districts; Heavy Rains For Next Four Days

MP August 1 Monsoon Updates: 19 Districts On Orange Alert; Heavy Rain Activity For Next Four Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received 1.3 inch more than normal rainfall in the month of July. Similarly, heavy rain activity is expected in August. On Thursday, heavy downpour is expected in 19 districts across six divisions of the state, including Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, and Chambal. Also, it has been raining continuously in Raisen, Vidisha, and Shajapur since late Wednesday night.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received 51% of its seasonal rainfall, amounting to 18.9 inches. July saw more rainfall than usual, and August is expected to follow the same trend. A strong weather system is active in the state and is predicted to remain so for the next four days, causing varying intensities of rain.

Heavy Rain Alert on Thursday

There is an alert in Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni, Damoh, Panna, Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhind, Niwari, Bhopal, Sehore, Harda, Betul, Sagar, Jabalpur, Umaria, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli and Tikamgarh.

Light rain, thunderstorm Alert

Weather will remain changed in other districts of the state including Indore and Ujjain.

Heavy to Light rainfall for next 4 days

As per IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, the monsoon trough is slightly above the state. There is a cyclonic circulation towards the Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation in the region. These strong activities are expected to continue, leading to heavy to light rainfall in different areas over the next four days.

Rain records so far

Till now, Seoni has received the highest rainfall at 31.74 inches, while Rewa has received less than 8 inches. The active weather system will significantly affect the eastern parts of the state, including Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, and Rewa divisions, leading to an increase in their rainfall figures.

Overall, the state has received 7% more rainfall than average. The eastern part has seen 1% more, while the western part has experienced 14% more rainfall than usual.