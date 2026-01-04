Indore News: Congress To Take Out ‘Nyay Yatra’ On January 11 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has announced a protest in the form of a “Nyay Yatra” on January 11, demanding justice for the 16 people who allegedly died due to contaminated drinking water at Bhagirathpura in the city.

The Congress has also demanded the resignation of urban development and housing minister and local MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, holding him responsible for the incident.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said the decision was taken at a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Indore city chief Chintu Chouksey, all block presidents, corporators and senior party leaders. Patwari said extensive discussions were held on the nature of the agitation, following which it was decided to take out a Nyay Yatra to seek justice for the affected families.

According to Patwari, the Nyay Yatra will begin from Bada Ganpati Square and conclude at the Ahilya statue at Rajwada. Through the march, the party will raise its voice for justice for the families of the deceased. He alleged that the deaths were not accidental or a case of negligence but amounted to a “planned murder,” and demanded that an FIR be registered against those responsible under charges of murder.

Patwari further stated that the Congress would pay tribute to the deceased in every ward and inform citizens about what he termed the “atrocities” of the double- and triple-engine governments. “When even drinking water becomes poisonous, what option is left for the common man?” he said, adding that water, food, and air are basic necessities for survival, and one of these essentials has been rendered unsafe under the BJP-led municipal administration.