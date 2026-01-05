 MP News: Civic Body’s Neglect Mars Passenger Waiting Area In Mandleshwar
Residents raised questions about why regular cleaning is neglected and safe drinking water facilities are not maintained year-round. Why repairs gets delayed despite repeated concerns. They also point out that such conditions contradict the objectives of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Responding to the concerns, CMO Sanjay Rawal said that the waiting area will be cleaned

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The passenger waiting area located near Ambedkar Chowk is under dilapidated and filthy condition. As the waiting area is unusable due to dirt and poor maintenance, passengers from from rural areas, along with school students, are forced to stand on the road for long hours while waiting for buses.

The drinking water kiosk presents an equally troubling picture. The installed water cooler is non-functional and merely serves as a showpiece. Poor sanitation in and around the area has led to mosquito breeding.

The waiting area structure is old and has deteriorated. Given the heavy daily footfall of students and passengers, the building urgently requires repair or complete reconstruction. Citizens urged municipal council president Vishwadeep Moyde and CMO Sanjay Rawal to take immediate demanding immediate action.

Residents raised questions about why regular cleaning is neglected and safe drinking water facilities are not maintained year-round. Why repairs gets delayed despite repeated concerns. They also point out that such conditions contradict the objectives of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Responding to the concerns, CMO Sanjay Rawal said that the waiting area will be cleaned and repaired soon and the drinking water kiosk and cooler will also be made functional immediately.

