MP News: Police Cracks Gwalior's Blind Murder Case Using Omellete Clue, Digital Payments and AI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police solved a blind murder case involving a woman, whose body was found in a forest area, with the help of a small clue of an omelette slice, digital payment records and artificial intelligence tools.

Police officials said that during the investigation of the case, initially, when the body was checked, a piece of omelette was found. Based on it, food stalls within a 200-meter radius were questioned, and it was found that a woman had eaten an omelette with two men."

Based on this small piece of evidence, the police followed the trail and arrested the accused, Sachin Sen.

"Sachin had doubts that she had relationships with several men, and out of that resentment, he conspired to murder her. The accused took her to a forest area near the main road, and then crushed her head with a rock, killing her. AI was also utilised to develop a sketch of the woman, police added. The officer further said that the woman was in a relationship with the accused.