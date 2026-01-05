 Bhopal News: AIIMS Doctors, Who Was On Ventilator For 23 Days After Suicide Bid, Dies
Key decisions reportedly included removal of the Head of Trauma and Emergency Department and division of the department into two separate units. A high-level committee has also been constituted to conduct a confidential inquiry; findings are yet to be made public. Hospital sources said that Dr Verma injected herself with a high dose of an anesthetic drug.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: AIIMS Doctors, Who Was On Ventilator For 23 Days After Suicide Bid, Dies | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr. Rashmi Verma, Assistant Professor in Emergency and Trauma Department at AIIMS Bhopal, died on Monday after 23 days on ventilator support. She had been admitted to AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on December 11 following a suicide attempt.

AIIMS Public Relations Officer Dr Ketan Mehra said, “Dr Verma breathed her last at around 11 am on January 5. Her body was handed over to her family.”

Dr Verma’s death has intensified scrutiny over alleged toxic work culture, administrative pressure and internal notice systems at AIIMS Bhopal. Following the incident, an emergency meeting was held between Union Health Ministry and AIIMS management.

Key decisions reportedly included removal of the Head of Trauma and Emergency Department and division of the department into two separate units. A high-level committee has also been constituted to conduct a confidential inquiry; findings are yet to be made public.

Hospital sources said that Dr Verma injected herself with a high dose of an anesthetic drug. Her husband, orthopedic specialist Dr Manmohan Shakya, found her unconscious at home and immediately brought her to AIIMS Emergency Department.

