Samay Raina Bumps Into The Viral 'Panauti Guy' On IndiGo Flight; Netizens React Hilariously - Watch Video

Comedian Samay Raina bumped into the viral 'panauti guy' on an IndiGo flight, who had come on his show India's Got Latent earlier. Named Monal Kohli, the guy had claimed that wherever he goes, the place gets shut. Raina has connected it to the IndiGo flights getting cancelled.

Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Samay Raina's Video

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen commented, "Bhai ka track record 100% (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bhai, you’re always on Instagram! Don’t end up getting it banned! (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Bhai tumhara Nasib Accha hai while flying band nhi hua (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, we wonder what Monal has to say about Samay's video in which he has connected him with IndiGo flights getting delayed.

Samay Raina Controversy

Earlier this year, Samay was embroiled in controversy after an episode of India's Got Latent faced backlash on social media, and FIRs were filed against him. However, he made a strong comeback, and currently, he is busy with his shows in India and overseas.

After the controversy, when Samay did his first show in Mumbai in August, the comedian had posted, "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind (sic)."

Samay Raina Performs In Front Of 70K People

Last month, Samay shared a picture from one of his shows and revealed that he performed in front of 70,000 people. He captioned the post as, "70,000 people. History. Grateful (sic)."

Clearly, Samay's comeback has been very strong.