'Get Ready For The Madness': Salman Khan Starrer Tere Naam To Re-Release On February 27; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Last year in February, Harshvardhan Rane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released, and it received a fantastic response at the box office. Now, this year, one more hardcore romantic film is all set to hit the big screens again. We are talking about Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam, which will be re-released on February 27, 2026.

The movie, which was released in 2003, was a semi-hit at the box office at that time. However, over the years it received a cult status, and Salman's performance in Tere Naam is considered to be one the best acts of his career.

Salman Khan Fans Can't Keep Calm As Tere Naam Is Set To Re-Release

Fans of Salman are super excited to watch Tere Naam in theatres. A fan tweeted, "The Legend Of Radhe is Back To Haunt Our Hearts Once Again! 💔 After 23 Long Years, it’s Time To Relive The Pain, The Passion, And The Most Tragic Love Story Of Bollywood. Get Ready For The Madness On The Big Screen! (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Tere Naam in Theatres. 27.02.2026 #SalmanKhan𓃵 RADHE bhaiya supremacY !! You can witness it after 2 decades (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "27th Feb 2026..... Feel the REAL PAIN of LOVE...... TERE NAAM in Cinemas again,,, Re Release on 27th Feb this year.... Come and witness love again..... The musical blockbuster of Salman Khan (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The Legend Of Radhe is Back To Haunt Our Hearts Once Again! 💔 After 23 Long Years, it’s Time To Relive The Pain, The Passion, And The Most Tragic Love Story Of Bollywood.



Get Ready For The Madness On The Big Screen! 🎬🔥 #TereNaam #SalmanKhan #RadheIsBack #TereNaamReRelease pic.twitter.com/LXyuVfDhWL — Bhaijaan Skf (@BhaijaanSkf2) January 31, 2026

Tere Naam in Theatres.

27.02.2026#SalmanKhan𓃵

RADHE bhaiya supremacY !!

You can witness it after 2 decades.#BattleOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/IfB4wBYCCh — 𝕽𝖆𝖉𝖍𝖊 (@Dabangg_RadheY) January 31, 2026

27th Feb 2026..... Feel the REAL PAIN of LOVE...... TERE NAAM in Cinemas again,,, Re Release on 27th Feb this year.... Come and witness love again..... The musical blockbuster of Salman Khan.....#TereNaam #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/MtNDa5mfyQ — 𝙸𝙽𝙳𝙴𝚁𝙹𝙴𝙴𝚃*_ 🍷 (@phadi_boy_01) January 31, 2026

Tere Naam Box Office Collection

Tere Naam, which was made a budget of Rs. 12 crore, had minted Rs. 24.54 crore at the box office worldwide. It will be interesting to see what response the film will get once it re-releases.

Tere Naam 2

Tere Naam was directed by Satish Kaushik, and a couple of years ago, in an interaction with the media, Salman had said that there were talks for Tere Naam 2 with the director. However, later Kaushik passed away.