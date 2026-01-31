 'Get Ready For The Madness': Salman Khan Starrer Tere Naam To Re-Release On February 27; Fans Can't Keep Calm
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Get Ready For The Madness': Salman Khan Starrer Tere Naam To Re-Release On February 27; Fans Can't Keep Calm

'Get Ready For The Madness': Salman Khan Starrer Tere Naam To Re-Release On February 27; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam, which was released in 2003, is now all set to hit the big screens again after 23 years. The movie will be re-released on February 27, and fans are super excited about it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Tere Naam | YouTube

Last year in February, Harshvardhan Rane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released, and it received a fantastic response at the box office. Now, this year, one more hardcore romantic film is all set to hit the big screens again. We are talking about Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam, which will be re-released on February 27, 2026.

The movie, which was released in 2003, was a semi-hit at the box office at that time. However, over the years it received a cult status, and Salman's performance in Tere Naam is considered to be one the best acts of his career.

Salman Khan Fans Can't Keep Calm As Tere Naam Is Set To Re-Release

Fans of Salman are super excited to watch Tere Naam in theatres. A fan tweeted, "The Legend Of Radhe is Back To Haunt Our Hearts Once Again! 💔 After 23 Long Years, it’s Time To Relive The Pain, The Passion, And The Most Tragic Love Story Of Bollywood. Get Ready For The Madness On The Big Screen! (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
The Rajasaab OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Prabhas's Latest Thriller Fantasy Film
The Rajasaab OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Prabhas's Latest Thriller Fantasy Film
'Must Have Been BJP Pressure': Sena UBT Leaders Question Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In As Maharashtra Deputy CM 4 Days After Ajit Dada's Death
'Must Have Been BJP Pressure': Sena UBT Leaders Question Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In As Maharashtra Deputy CM 4 Days After Ajit Dada's Death
Budget 2026-27 To Prioritise Defence, Capex, Infrastructure & Fiscal Discipline Amid Geopolitical Challenges
Budget 2026-27 To Prioritise Defence, Capex, Infrastructure & Fiscal Discipline Amid Geopolitical Challenges
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh

Another fan wrote, "Tere Naam in Theatres. 27.02.2026 #SalmanKhan𓃵 RADHE bhaiya supremacY !! You can witness it after 2 decades (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "27th Feb 2026..... Feel the REAL PAIN of LOVE...... TERE NAAM in Cinemas again,,, Re Release on 27th Feb this year.... Come and witness love again..... The musical blockbuster of Salman Khan (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Tere Naam Box Office Collection

Tere Naam, which was made a budget of Rs. 12 crore, had minted Rs. 24.54 crore at the box office worldwide. It will be interesting to see what response the film will get once it re-releases.

Tere Naam 2

Tere Naam was directed by Satish Kaushik, and a couple of years ago, in an interaction with the media, Salman had said that there were talks for Tere Naam 2 with the director. However, later Kaushik passed away.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Rajasaab OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Prabhas's Latest Thriller...
The Rajasaab OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Prabhas's Latest Thriller...
'Catherine O'Hara Forever': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu & Other Celebs Pay...
'Catherine O'Hara Forever': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu & Other Celebs Pay...
'Get Ready For The Madness': Salman Khan Starrer Tere Naam To Re-Release On February 27; Fans Can't...
'Get Ready For The Madness': Salman Khan Starrer Tere Naam To Re-Release On February 27; Fans Can't...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol & Varun Dhawan's Film Mints ₹10.75 Crore,...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol & Varun Dhawan's Film Mints ₹10.75 Crore,...
'Yeh Colonel Ka Look Hai': Salman Khan On Being Trolled For His Romantic Expression During War Scene...
'Yeh Colonel Ka Look Hai': Salman Khan On Being Trolled For His Romantic Expression During War Scene...