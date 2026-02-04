Pune: Videos Of Garbage Burning Inside Balewadi Sports Complex Go Viral As Residents Raise Health & Environmental Concerns | Sourced

Pune: The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, which is regarded as Pune’s premier multi-sport facility and a landmark venue for national and international events, has come under scrutiny after local residents alleged that garbage is being openly burnt inside the stadium campus. This has raised serious environmental, health and safety concerns in the Balewadi and Mhalunge area.

Rohit Verma, a resident of Mhalunge, highlighted that across Pune, garbage dumping and burning in the open are rampant. “The rampant burning of waste is poisoning our air. It is leaving us gasping for breath, and the residents are battling respiratory diseases. The garbage not just clogs our drains, but it also increases the possibility of flooding every monsoon. The worst part is that even if we report it, it feels like nothing really changes on the ground," said Verma.

"The once pristine air quality of the city is now deteriorating fast as incidents of garbage burning have been on the rise. Which has led to cases of residents facing breathing problems. At present, low temperatures are being recorded due to the increase in air pollution levels. It's a shame that this sports complex, which is a place where one can practise sport, has now become a poisonous, smoke-emitting space," added Verma.

IT employee activist and a Balewadi area resident, Pravanjit Mane, told The Free Press Journal, “This is supposed to be an international-standard sports complex that represents Pune and Maharashtra. But the current condition is shocking. Garbage is lying on the roads inside the campus, and we have repeatedly noticed waste being burnt in the open. The smoke spreads to nearby residential areas and causes breathing discomfort.”

“It is disappointing to see such neglect at a place meant to promote sports and health. Also inside the complex, the workers are living in low-lying conditions. The drainage water is flowing on the roads. The higher authorities are paying no attention to the stadium, as much equipment is not working and is in poor condition. Few workers are living in the sports complex, which seems illegal, and also alcohol bottles are found in the premises,” added Mane.

Mhalunge resident Sunita Kalra said, "Heaps of waste can be seen along internal roads of the sprawling complex, and instead of being scientifically disposed of, the garbage is allegedly being set on fire in the open. The smoke and foul smell have been troubling people living in nearby societies, especially during the evenings. Apart from the sanitation issue, certain parts of the campus have turned into a hub for anti-social activities due to poor monitoring and lack of maintenance.”

Another local resident, Abhijeet Kulkarni, said, “There is hardly any supervision inside some parts of the campus. In the evenings, certain stretches become deserted, and we have noticed suspicious activities taking place there. The authorities must increase vigilance and maintain the premises properly. Drainage issues are also present, which pose a risk of contaminating the groundwater. Most of the societies here depend upon groundwater borewells and tankers, so it can have a bad impact on health due to the consumption of contaminated water."

Locals pointed out that the complex is frequently visited by athletes, students, and families, and such conditions send a poor message about the management of public sports infrastructure. Residents have now urged the concerned authorities to immediately stop the practice of burning garbage, ensure proper waste disposal, and improve security and cleanliness within the campus.

Repeated attempts were made by the FPJ reporter to reach officials responsible for the sports complex administration for their response, but they were not available for comments.