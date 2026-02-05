 The 50: Karan Patel Quits After Clash With Rachit Singh? Here's Whether A Wildcard Comeback Is On The Cards
Reports suggest that Karan Patel may have exited The 50 following a heated altercation with YouTuber Rachit Singh and growing discomfort with the show's violent atmosphere. While the makers are yet to confirm the details, sources hint that the actor could return later as a wildcard contestant.

So far, Vanshaj Singh has been eliminated from The 50. Now, reports suggest that other contestants may also be leaving the show. The shocking news, however, is that Karan Patel might have walked out. Did he really quit The 50? And if yes, what prompted his sudden exit?

Reports suggest that Karan Patel has exited The 50 following a clash with YouTuber Rachit Singh. According to IWMBuzz, the two were involved in a major altercation on the show. However, the exact details of what transpired between Karan and Rachit have not yet been revealed.

So far, it has not been revealed when the fight between Karan and Rachit took place or when Karan might walk out of the show. We will have to wait for the upcoming episodes for more details.

According to HT, Karan Patel had been facing issues in The 50 house since Day 1. He reportedly tried to intervene during the fight between Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal and expressed how the tense environment was affecting his mental peace. He stated, "I can't be living in a place where violence erupts." When another fight broke out, Karan reportedly announced that he was quitting the show. However, it is still unclear whether he walked out on his own or if the producers allowed him to leave.

Will Karan Patel Return As A Wildcard In The 50?

Since Karan Patel is a well-known face in the television industry and returned to the screen after a break of around six years, it is expected that he might make a comeback to The 50, even if he has exited for now. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the actor will re-enter the show and how his return might shake up the dynamics in the house.

The 50 New Episodes Release Date & Time

The 50 new episodes releases daily and will be airing 50 days straight. The new episodes are available to stream on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST and on JioHotstar at 9 pm IST.

