 Goodbye June OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About The Film
Goodbye June OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About The Film

Goodbye June follows four adult siblings returning home for Christmas to discover their mother, June (Helen Mirren), is gravely ill with cancer and has little time left, compelling them to face past family conflicts and sorrow as they aim to make her last days meaningful, all while she manages the situation with dark humour and candid honesty from her hospital bed.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Goodbye June is a drama film that has been steadily gaining attention among cinephiles for its emotionally driven narrative and compelling performances. With audiences increasingly turning to digital platforms for meaningful cinema, the film’s OTT release has become a topic of keen interest. The film was released in theatres on December 12, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Goodbye June, including its story, cast, and where it can be watched online.

Goodbye June: Streaming details

Goodbye June is set to be released on Netflix on December 25, 2025. The film is based on themes of grief, love, family dynamics, reconciliation, loss, and letting go.

Plot overview

Goodbye June follows four adult siblings returning home for Christmas to discover their mother, June (Helen Mirren), is gravely ill with cancer and has little time left, compelling them to face past family conflicts and sorrow as they aim to make her last days meaningful, all while she manages the situation with dark humour and candid honesty from her hospital bed. The movie depicts their chaotic relationships and personal challenges as they confront possible loss over the holidays, all while June cleverly navigates her own departure.

Cast and charachters

The film features Toni Collette as Helen, Johnny Flynn as Connor, Andrea Riseborough as Molly, Timothy Spall as Bernie, Kate Winslet as Julia, Stephen Merchant as Jerry, Helen Mirren as June, and Fisayo Akinade as Nurse Angel, among others. Kate Winslet has directed the film, and Joe Anders has written the film. It is produced by Joe Anders and Kate Winslet under the banner of 55 Jugglers.

