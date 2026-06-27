Hidden Cost Of Being The ‘Go-To’ Employee

It starts with a simple request.

"Can you help me with this?"

A few minutes later, another colleague stops by. Then comes a Teams message, followed by a manager asking if you can quickly handle one more task because you always get it done.

Before long, you've become the office's unofficial problem-solver, the person everyone turns to. Almost every workplace has one. They're dependable, knowledgeable, and rarely say no. Managers trust them, colleagues rely on them, and important projects somehow land on their desk. While being the go-to person feels like recognition, it often comes with an invisible cost: a growing workload, blurred boundaries, and expectations that never seem to end.

How someone becomes the go-to person

No one is officially given the role of being the go-to employee. It develops over time. People who consistently deliver quality work, solve problems quickly, and willingly help others naturally become the first choice whenever something important comes up. Over time, trust slowly turns into dependency.

Raj Bhokte, an HR professional, shares that this is something many organisations unintentionally create. He reveals, "I've often seen this happen when someone consistently delivers great work. Managers naturally start relying on that person because it's the fastest way to get things done. While it works in the short term, it can create an unhealthy dependency."

What begins as appreciation can eventually become over-reliance.

Competence trap

Being dependable is rewarding, until it becomes expected. Corporate professional Manasi R says she realised she had become the office's go-to person only after colleagues started pointing it out. She realises, "It took a few years into the job to realise this, especially when colleagues started saying, If you have a problem, go to her, she knows how to solve it.”

While she values the trust, the extra responsibilities often come at the expense of her own work. "I make a schedule of things that need to be accomplished in a day. When there's additional work outside my work purview, it impacts my deadlines, and it's hours to sort everything,” she experience.

This is what many experts call the competence trap, the more capable you are, the more work comes your way. Instead of being rewarded with greater support, competent employees often end up carrying responsibilities that were never part of their role.

Hidden cost of saying yes

The downside of being the reliable one isn't always visible. According to Tanvi Singh, mental health expert and founder of Leap of Foundation, constantly being the person everyone depends on can gradually affect emotional wellbeing.

“Being the “go-to” person can feel deeply rewarding because it reflects trust, competence, and reliability. However, when this role becomes constant, it can gradually blur personal boundaries and leave little room for rest or recovery. Early signs of burnout often include persistent fatigue despite rest, irritability, feeling emotionally drained, difficulty concentrating, or feeling guilty for taking breaks or saying no,” she explains. Burnout develops gradually rather than suddenly.

Sometimes, many highly competent employees also struggle to delegate work. "Many feel it's quicker or safer to complete tasks themselves, worry that others may not meet the same standards, or carry a strong sense of responsibility towards their team. Others may unconsciously associate their self-worth with being the person everyone can rely on,” explains Tanvi. As a result, they continue taking on more work even when they're already overwhelmed.

When one person becomes the system

The biggest risk isn't just employee burnout. It's organisational dependence. Manasi recalls that whenever she took leave, some tasks had to be reassigned while others simply waited until she returned.

She narrates, “There were times when my work was assigned to someone else or the tasks were kept on hold till I resumed. The urgent ones had to be fulfilled but then my daily workload was reduced to accommodate the newer tasks.”

The problem becomes even more visible when an important employee resigns. Raj shares, "When that one employee leaves, it's rarely just about replacing a role. You lose context, relationships, and institutional knowledge, which can slow down teams significantly."

Projects stall, decisions take longer, and colleagues suddenly realise how much work had quietly been handled by one individual. To avoid this, he believes knowledge sharing should become part of everyday work rather than something done after a resignation.

Building teams, not heroes

Being trusted at work is something to be proud of. But when one person's reliability becomes the foundation of an entire team's productivity, both the employee and the organisation are at risk.

Sustainable performance depends on more than individual resilience. "Workplaces that encourage healthy boundaries, shared responsibility, recognition, and psychological safety allow people to contribute without feeling they have to carry everything alone,” Tanvi points out.

The best workplaces aren't the ones with a single indispensable employee. They're the ones where knowledge is shared, responsibilities are distributed, and success doesn't depend on one person carrying the weight of the entire team.