Food Trotter: Best Pakora Spots In Mumbai To Try This Monsoon

Crisp fritters known as pakoras, pakodas, pakodi or bajiyas, mostly sold by street vendors, are the most popular evening nibbles. The onset of monsoon is a precursor to hunt for crunchy pakoras with spicy accompaniments. Along with kadak masala chai they make for a compelling 5pm comfort nosh. Vegetables, leafy ones like spinach or methi, coated in a batter of gram flour seasoned with turmeric, chilli powder, ajwain, other dry spices and herbs, are deep fried to relish as tea-time snacks.

Potato bhajiya and onion pakoda |

Oye Kake (various outlets)

This vegetarian dhaba-style place is famous for its Cheese pakoras – large melt-in-the mouth besan-batter fried cheese cubes when dipped in mint chutney, lends a heavenly feel. Their in-demand creations from the Streets of Amritsar menu features Pakode wali tokri, Paneer pakoda and more lip-smacking kurkuri snacks. Also on offer are vegan and Jain options.

Soam – Girguam Chowpatty

Known for serving pure veg, healthy and locally sourced ingredients. Regulars come to savour the street foods of Mumbai with hygienic practices. Rains introduce a variety of bhajiyas in the menu. From cabbage, spinach, onion, chilli, to methi pakoras with piping hot adrakwali chai (ginger tea), they are absolutely addictive.

Nayra – Lower Parel

Pumpkin pakoda at Nayra |

Luxurious yet unintimidating, the recently launched sophisticated restaurant serves a scrumptious variety of fritters to tease your pakora cravings. Apart from methi and paneer pakoras, their signature cornflour-batter fried Pumpkin pakora, dons a crunchy exterior with pulpy filling hugging flavours of cumin-coriander powders. With time-honoured recipes and contemporary techniques, regional flavours and quality ingredients reign.

Kailash Parbat (all their outlets)

Besides the crisp besan wrap embracing soft paneer within, and an array of veg pakoras, one can expect Sindhi specials the much sought-after Aloo tuk/arbi tuk topped with special Sindhi masalas. Bombay vada pav with chutney and mildly fried, salted green chilli is a treat too.

Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge (all outlets)

Bread pakoda lovers must head here for their classic paneer stuffed bread pakodas. A bite into this triangular snack with flavourful filling promises to take your gustatory cells on a fascinating, gastronomic sojourn. Pair it with hot masala chai to soak in the season’s vibe.

Onion bhajiya |

Madras Café, Mysore Café, Amba Bhavan, Sharda Bhavan (all in Matunga)

Flat pakoras known as bajjis in the South are fritters made of vegetables dipped in besan-rice flour batter with a dash of hing and chilli powder. The golden-hued pakoras with a crisp wrap along with filter kaapi are the go-to tiffin for Tamilians. Partake of a variety of reasonably priced mixed veg bajji plate consisting of onion, potato, brinjal, and raw banana, served with coconut chutney on the side, in any of these cafes.

Bhavnagari Mirchi bada |

The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

As the heavens open up, indulge in their pakora menu which usually features Begun bhaja with a spicy mustard dahi dip, sandwich pakora, and Mirchi bada of Bhavnagiri chillies stuffed with pepper cheese, kadhi chutney, spiced Jodhpuri aloo, pickled pumpkin making for an addictive platter.