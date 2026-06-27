Pride Month 2026: Meet The Queer Artists Redefining Mumbai’s Creative Landscape

There is a moment every city goes through when the artists once considered peripheral become, unmistakably, central. Mumbai is in that moment right now. The drag is headlining Navratri grounds. The fibre art is the talk of India Art Fair. The comedian holds a Presidential honour. The city has absorbed all of it and asked for more.

“People are increasingly attracted by authenticity, creativity and artistic excellence, and less and less looking at creators through the prism of identity,” says Harshita Kumar, Dean of the School of Music, Sound, and Cinematics at Universal Ai University. “It has now grown from simply being a cultural shift to becoming a major career movement.”

Five queer creators — working across drag, visual art, indie music, and comedy — are at the forefront of that movement.

When mainstream comes to you

Mumbai-born, classically trained, and genderfluid, Sushant Divgikar — who performs under the stage name Rani Ko-HE-Nur — has spent a decade making firsts look inevitable. Mr. Gay World 2014. India’s first drag queen to win a golden buzzer on a singing reality show. What defines their presence in 2025–2026 is the reach: Pari Hoon Main trended for eight months; the devotional track Ardhanarishwara Stotram arrived as offering, not statement; Navratri stages in front of 70,000 people, in both male and female vocal registers. This June, Sushant headlined a Pride show at PVR INOX with proceeds supporting The Rani Fund. “I’ve always kicked open doors,” they have said. “At a time when there was no representation, there was just me.” Siddhi Sharma, a Mumbai-based graphic designer who has followed Sushant since their early performances, puts it simply: “I didn’t expect to be moved. The moment they started singing, something shifted in the room.”

Building the stage

It was Sushant Divgikar who first spotted Durga Gawde. Backstage at a show, a young genderfluid Mumbaikar introduced themselves, showed a few photos with a 5 o’clock shadow, and walked away with a promise from Sushant: you’re going to be India’s first drag king. Six months later, Durga was on tour. RISD-trained and running Durga Gawde Studio in 2026, their practice spans performance, sculpture, and education. “There is no need for labels here, there is just need for presence and acceptance.”

Ankit Choudhary, a theatre student who attended one of Durga’s workshops, calls it a turning point: “It’s not about spectacle — it’s about what you’re saying with your body. I left with a completely different relationship to the stage.” Durga has consistently made room for trans masculine and nonbinary artists who had nowhere to see themselves before they arrived.

Art that makes you feel everything

Born 1995, raised across three continents, trained in Minneapolis and at Jnanapravaha Mumbai — Li (they/them) makes fibre art, soft sculpture, and mixed media installations at the intersection of craft, ecological storytelling, and queer futurity. Their 2025 Artist-in-Residence stint at India Art Fair Delhi, where an outdoor installation crocheted from recycled plastic ropes became one of the fair’s most talked-about works, announced an artist who had quietly arrived. In 2026, the ongoing Transmutations series continues building speculative, tender worlds from reclaimed material. “Through repetitive gestures — a loop, a stitch, a mark — I construct environments that evolve through re-articulation.” Mridu Mehrotra, a Mumbai-based writer, went to see a mural in Bandra and found it hard to shake: “The work is playful and political at once. It felt like finding something the city had hidden just for you.”

Still setting the pace

In 2019, Pragya Pallavi released Queerism — India’s first openly queer album — with no template and no guarantee of what came next. Classically trained as a Hindustani vocalist, Patna-born and Mumbai-based, she fuses EDM, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, and Indian classical into something that found ears the industry hadn’t thought to reach. In 2025, an unauthorised biography of her journey was published — confirmation that the industry has caught up to what her listeners always knew. Kartik Aggarwal, a Mumbai-based musician, says she changed how he thought about Indian music: “Hers was the first music that sounded like my own life — the classical roots, the contemporary production, the complete refusal to apologise for any of it.” What Pragya did was build a road that every openly queer musician in India is now walking on.

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Touching hearts

India’s first openly gay stand-up comedian and recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar — the President of India’s highest civilian honour for women — Vasu Primlani was doing all of this before the current wave of queer visibility made it viable, and before it was safe. Her sets move through gender politics, sexuality, and human rights without ever making an audience feel lectured. Her 2024 graphic novel JUTA confirmed what the circuit already knew: the voice extends well beyond the mic. “I am not in the business of making people laugh,” she has said. “I am in the business of touching hearts.” Anyone who has seen her perform knows that’s not a line. It’s simply accurate.

City that rewards work

What connects these five is not a shared identity or aesthetic — it is a shared refusal to make work that apologises for its existence. The work is confident. It is excellent. And increasingly, it is the conversation Mumbai is having about what contemporary culture looks and sounds like. These artists arrived before the culture was ready. They kept working. And quietly, without waiting for permission, they became the culture.