Men’s Mental Health Month 2026: Rise Of The Emotionally Aware Indian Man

A father sits beside his eight-year-old son, not because the child alone needs counselling, but because he wants to become a better parent. Across the city, a young professional tells his manager he is burned out instead of hiding behind late nights. Elsewhere, a husband encourages his wife to pursue a career change, even if it means reshaping the family’s finances. A decade ago, none of these moments would have comfortably fit the traditional image of Indian masculinity.

For generations, men were expected to provide, endure and remain emotionally composed. Vulnerability was often mistaken for weakness, and resilience meant suffering in silence. Today, while that expectation hasn’t disappeared, a quieter shift is taking place. More men are seeking therapy, speaking openly about stress, participating in parenting and placing emotional wellbeing alongside financial success. Experts say this gradual change could redefine masculinity for a new generation.

Breaking silence

The need for this shift is evident in the numbers. According to the National Mental Health Survey by NIMHANS, nearly 10.6 per cent of Indian adults live with a diagnosable mental health disorder, while almost 15 per cent require active mental health intervention. The burden is higher in urban India, yet between 70 and 92 per cent of those needing care never receive treatment because of stigma, lack of awareness and limited access. Government data also shows that men account for nearly 73 per cent of all suicide deaths in the country, highlighting the emotional burden many continue to carry in silence.

There are, however, signs that silence is beginning to give way to conversation. Mpower, the mental health initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, recently reported a 126 per cent rise in mental health helpline calls from men between 2020 and 2024. While anxiety and depression remain common concerns, relationship issues, parenting anxieties and emotional wellbeing are increasingly prompting men to seek professional support.

For Dr Rahul Chandhok, Head Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science at Artemis Hospitals, the shift is visible every day. “There is a quiet but significant transformation taking place in urban India. More men are attending therapy with their children, discussing anxiety openly, supporting their partners emotionally and encouraging family members to seek professional help. Men raised in households where feelings were rarely discussed are learning to express themselves. Vulnerability is increasingly being recognised as a sign of strength rather than weakness.”

Redefining masculinity

The change is perhaps most visible at home. Earlier generations often associated fatherhood primarily with financial responsibility and discipline. Today’s fathers are increasingly expected to be emotionally present—whether by attending parent-teacher meetings, sharing childcare or simply having conversations that their own fathers may never have had with them.

Saurav Kasera, Co-founder of Clirnet, believes these everyday interactions are reshaping masculinity. “For generations, men were taught that resilience meant silence and stoicism. Modern fathers, husbands and sons are rewriting that script. I have two daughters, and I consciously teach them that emotions have nothing to do with gender. Supporting a partner’s ambitions or acknowledging your own struggles is no longer viewed as weakness. It is becoming a mark of maturity.”

Redefining success

The idea of success is evolving too. Financial stability remains important, but so do healthy relationships, work-life balance and mental wellbeing. Career decisions are increasingly being viewed through the lens of long-term emotional health rather than simply income.

According to Gurmeet Kaur, Co-founder of Ubalance Naturals, conversations with male clients have changed noticeably. “Earlier, men came to us mainly with physical complaints. Today, many ask about stress, anxiety and emotional fatigue, and how these are affecting their sleep, relationships and daily lives. What stands out is that these are not only men in crisis. Many are choosing prevention over suppression.”

Emotional literacy

One of the most significant changes lies in emotional vocabulary itself. Many Indian boys grew up in homes where sadness was rarely acknowledged and vulnerability was discouraged. As adults, many are now learning to identify and communicate emotions that previous generations simply buried.

Vivek Singhal, Founder and CEO of Strategic Business Management Co., sees this as part of a larger global shift. “The rigid scripts of masculinity are undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Men are moving beyond the identity of the stoic provider towards emotional literacy. Resilience today is increasingly defined not by silent endurance but by the ability to adapt, communicate and build healthier relationships.”

Emotional openness is also finding expression beyond therapists’ offices. Tattoo studios, men’s support groups, podcasts and workplace wellness programmes are becoming unexpected spaces where men are sharing deeply personal stories.

Sunny Bhanushali, Founder of Aliens Tattoos and Tattoo Art School, says many clients arrive carrying life experiences rather than design ideas. “What begins as a discussion about a tattoo often becomes a conversation about grief, resilience, career changes or personal milestones. Increasingly, men see self-expression as part of their identity rather than something to hide.”

Shift that’s still unfolding

The transformation, however, remains uneven. Research continues to show that men are less likely than women to seek psychological help, while financial barriers and social stigma continue to discourage many from accessing therapy, particularly outside metropolitan cities.

Sumit Bhatt, Content Manager, believes the biggest shift is not simply that men are talking more, but that they are increasingly choosing growth over silence and self-awareness over suppression.

Yet the direction of change is becoming harder to ignore. More fathers are choosing presence over distance. More husbands are embracing partnership over rigid gender roles. More professionals are acknowledging burnout before it becomes crisis. The image of the Indian man is expanding—not by abandoning strength, but by redefining it.

Perhaps that is the real story. Strength is no longer measured only by how much a man can carry alone. Increasingly, it is measured by the willingness to listen, communicate honestly, seek help when needed and build emotionally healthier families.

And for a society that long equated silence with masculinity, that may be one of the most meaningful transformations of all.