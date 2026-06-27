This Isn’t Your Diet Salad Anymore—Chefs Are Reinventing The Bowl

Salads happen to be the most ordered items in premium restaurants. Health- conscious diners are driving chefs to innovate fascinating salads, with layered flavours and decadent presentation. Chilled, fresh and light, salads spell health irrevocably and can be categorised into green, mayonnaise-based, vegetable, legume and fruits. Contrary to the common belief of consuming them only at the start of a meal, salads can be relished in all three courses – appetisers, side-dishes or mains – depending on its ingredients.

Can the unpretentious salad metamorphose into an epicurean standout main dish in upscale restaurants?

Yes, says Ashwini Kumar, Executive Chef, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa, as he aptly mentions, “From a culinary perspective, salads allow us to celebrate provenance and purity. Crisp garden greens, heirloom vegetables, artisanal cheeses, toasted grains, and thoughtfully sourced proteins come together to create dishes that are both visually striking and nutritionally balanced. Layering textures and flavours—bright citrus notes, umami-rich dressings, delicate herbs—elevate the experience from simple to signature.”

Origin of salads

Salads were considered as medicinal foods in medieval times. To help with digestion, raw salads were eaten at the start of a meal. Uncooked vegetables seasoned in brine, were commonly eaten by ancient Greeks and Romans. From raw vegetables like lettuce, onion, carrots and herbs, inclusion of greens, cooked/sauteed vegetables, or dairy products of cheese varieties like mozzarella, bocconcini, paneer, hung curd began. Non-veg ingredients are also part of some salads. Roasted chicken, tuna, anchovies, egg, with pasta, or chickpeas and other legumes appear in salads to double up as a wholesome one-dish meal. Add custard to fruit salad and it transforms into a luscious dessert.

Texture & flavours

“The bite of onion straws, smooth and buttery cheeses, al dente grains or chopped nuts – these amplify and elevate the appeal of the salad whereas caramelised or seared garnishes, crowned with edible blooms make it aesthetically pleasing,” notes Chef Souvick Mutsuddi, Executive Chef at Sayaji Hotel Pune.

Whether a tarty hint, a nutty note, peppery punch, herbaceous freshness, sweet/savoury creaminess or umami profile, salads are pleasing.

Picture-worthy presentation

“To trend on social media, flirt with assembling methods, colour variations, and tweak microgreens or floral garnishes to deliver a scene stealer,” suggests Chef Souvick whose flavourful and healthy Quinoa avocado mango salad with balsamic reduction ticks on every front.

Types of salads

Garden salad: For those who like their greens, it’s an eyeful of raw leafy stuff like kale, iceberg/Romaine lettuce accented with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, baby spinach and a simple vinaigrette dressing.

Waldorf salad: Crowd favourite for its sweet and savoury notes rendered by apple, walnuts, celery and grapes, in a mayo dressing.

Caprese salad: Italian salad contains sliced fresh mozzarella/bocconcini, tomatoes, and sweet basil, with a sprinkling of sea salt and olive oil. Black pepper and balsamic glaze are optional.

Greek salad: This vibrant Farmer’s salad consists of fresh vegetables - cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Stripped of lettuce, it sports dressing of olive oil, oregano and vinegar.

Potato salad: Everyone’s favourite consisting of boiled potatoes, mayonnaise, mustard with a dressing of spices (pepper, paprika) and herbs like dill or parsley.

Tabbouleh: Levantine salad’s main ingredient is soaked bulgur wheat, finely chopped mint, parsley and tomatoes. Drizzled with olive oil, lemon juice, sumac (tangy spice mix).

Coleslaw salad: This veg salad features finely shredded raw cabbage – green or red or both – along with grated carrot. Bell peppers, onion, parsley are optional additions. Dressing consists of creamy mayonnaise or vinaigrette with a dash of sugar to balance the tang of vinegar.

Caesar salad: Crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons stirred in a creamy dressing of mayo, lemon juice, olive oil, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce. It mostly features anchovies.

Niçoise salad: As the name suggests, this hearty French salad features the brown coloured Nicoise olives, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, beans, lettuce, tuna in a vinaigrette dressing.

Pasta salad: Cooked macaroni or fusilli pastas, incorporated with vegetables, cheese or meat are tossed with a creamy mayo or tangy dressing. Served chilled, it is usually a picnic favourite.

Cobb salad: Considered to be a ‘power salad’, this American version is a main-course salad. It comprises quite a number of non-veg ingredients. Red wine vinaigrette on roasted chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, crisp bacon, tomatoes, salad greens, avocado, blue cheese are arranged in neat rows on a bed of lettuce.

Chilled Mango & Ice Apple Summer Bowl

Innovative Salad Recipe by Chef Krishna Khetle

Nova House

Ingredients:

Ripe mango 100gm

Ice apple (tadgola) 60gm

Avocado 60gm

English cucumber 40gm

Raw mango 30gm

Cherry tomato 30gm

Citrus mango chilli dressing 20gm

Top macro green

Prep ingredients: Dice mango, ice apple, and cucumber into uniform bite-sized cubes. Keep chilled.

Make dressing: In a small bowl, whisk lime juice, honey, black salt, cumin powder, chaat masala, and olive oil until balanced (sweet–tangy–spicy).

Mix salad: In a chilled mixing bowl, combine mango, ice apple, cucumber, tomato, mint, coriander, and green chili.

Season: Pour dressing over the salad and gently toss to avoid breaking the ice apple.

Assembly:

Use a cold bowl or plate for freshness.

Place the tossed salad neatly in the centre within a ring mould.

Sprinkle pomegranate pearls and seeds for texture.

Finish with microgreens and a light dust of chaat masala.

Serve chilled.