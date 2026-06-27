Book Review: 'The Divorce' By Freida McFadden Is A Gripping, Twist-Filled Page-Turner

A familiar formula that still works

Since reading Freida McFadden’s Never Lie, I've come to expect a certain kind of book from her. Her stories aren’t slow or deep, instead they are fast-paced, addictive, and entertaining. Whether it's The Housemaid, The Teacher, The Boyfriend, Ward D or The Inmate, McFadden knows how to keep her readers hooked from the word go. Her newest offering, The Divorce, is another example of why she is one of the most talked-about names in psychological thrillers.

At first glance, the story seems simple. Naomi's life fall apart when her husband, Jeremy, files for divorce, empties their bank accounts, and starts dating a younger woman. It’s a normal domestic setup we have read about numerous times. But, this is a Freida McFadden book and nothing about her books is ‘simple’. You cannot trust anyone and first impressions are almost, always deceptive. Every character has a secret and you can’t always tell who to believe. So, despite her reluctance and much to her chagrin, the divorce proceedings begin. What follows is less of a courtroom drama and more of a battle of the minds. Jeremy does everything to ensure his wife is declared unstable to get full custody of their son – a masterclass in gaslighting. And Naomi spends her time obsessing over Jeremy’s new girlfriends, Veronica – who has a secret connection to Naomi and Jeremy’s son.

What McFadden does well is keeping the pace tight. Few authors understand suspense like she does. Her chapters are short, language is easy to follow, and there's very little unnecessary detail or character. Every revelation pushes the story forward. That’s why the novel is so hard to put down. I finished The Divorce in two days because McFadden knows how keep readers interested.

Naomi is another of McFadden's complex characters. She isn't always likeable, and at times her choices are frustrating, but that is what makes the story work. As the plot unfolds, it becomes hard to tell who is the victim and who is the manipulator. Fans of Never Lie and The Teacher will feel right at home with these unreliable narrators and clever use of misdirection.

That said, The Divorce also highlights some of the limits of McFadden's writing. If you have read several of her novels, you will notice repeating patterns. The shocking twists are fun to read, but they can feel a little predictable and underwhelming. McFadden has always preferred speed over realism, and The Divorce is no different.

While The Divorce doesn't quite match the highs of Never Lie, whose plot twist remains one of the most mind-blowing ones, or the layered storytelling in The Housemaid, or the manipulation in The Teacher, it still has strengths. It feels familiar, which is something her readers have come to expect.

In a way, that’s always what makes it work. McFadden knows her readers, and she rarely disappoints them. If you are looking for a thriller that keeps you constantly guessing and flipping pages, The Divorce delivers exactly what it promises.

It is not McFadden's best novel, but it's another fun addition to her shelf of twisty psychological thrillers. For new readers, it's a great way to understand her style. For long-time fans, you know what to expect — she's going to lie to you, mislead you, and leave you stunned by the end.

Book: The Divorce

Author: Freida McFadden

Publisher: Sourcebooks

Pages: 320

Price: Rs 550