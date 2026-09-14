iOS 27 Rolls Out Today: What Time It Arrives in India, Compatible iPhones, & How To Update

iOS 27 Rollout: Everything You Need To Do Before Updating This Monday | Pinterest

Apple's iOS 27 goes live today bringing one of the company's biggest software overhauls in years, headlined by a rebuilt, AI-powered Siri. Here's everything iPhone users in India need to know about timing, eligibility, and installing the update.

When will iOS 27 arrive in India today?

Apple has not published an exact release time for iOS 27, but the company's major iOS updates have historically gone live around 10 am Pacific Time, which typically translates to around 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm IST. Based on this pattern, Indian users can expect the update to start appearing later tonight rather than during the day.

Which iPhones are compatible?

iOS 27 carries the same compatibility list as last year's iOS 26, meaning support stretches all the way back to the iPhone 11 series. The full list of eligible devices includes the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE from the second generation onward.

Being on this list does not guarantee access to every new feature, however. Siri AI and the broader Apple Intelligence feature set are reserved for iPhones with newer chips, meaning owners of older eligible devices will receive the update but may not see the full range of AI capabilities. Siri AI itself is rolling out in beta from today for supported devices set to English, with French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish support expected to follow in October.

Is the rollout happening in phases?

Apple has not explicitly confirmed whether iOS 27 will roll out in stages or reach all eligible devices simultaneously, and the company has not published a download size or detailed update-mechanics document for this version, leaving some ambiguity around exact timing for every user. Those with automatic updates enabled may find their iPhones update quietly overnight while charging and connected to Wi-Fi, regardless of when the rollout technically begins in India.

How to update to iOS 27

Check for the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If the update has not arrived, you will have to wait it out. Apple may bring it in a phased manner to avoid any hiccups.

Before updating your iPhone (especially if its an older variant), ensure that you back up your iPhone on iCloud, free up storage space as it could use up a few GBs, keep the phone battery above 50 percent, keep your phone connected to a stable Wi-Fi, and install it at a time when you don't need access to your phone for at least an hour.

Also ensure that you are on the latest iOS update i.e. iOS 26.6.2 to get iOS 27 as soon as it rolls out.