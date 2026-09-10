India's iPhone Paradox: How A Lower-Middle-Income Economy Became A Premium Market For Apple | IANS

At first glance, Apple’s premium pricing in India appears difficult to justify. The country’s annual per capita income is around $2,813 (approximately ₹2.33 lakh), while the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900. Apple’s folding flagship, the iPhone Duo, costs as much as ₹4,49,900, almost twice the average Indian’s annual income.

Yet Apple continues to treat India as one of its most promising markets. The apparent contradiction becomes easier to understand when income distribution, consumer aspirations and access to credit are taken into account.

India’s Affluent Consumer Base Changes The Equation

India’s consumer market is far from uniform. Alongside a large population with limited purchasing power is a sizeable affluent segment whose spending patterns are significantly closer to those seen in developed economies. Between these groups lies an expanding middle and upper-middle class that increasingly spends on premium products.

This means national per capita income can be misleading when assessing the market for an expensive product such as an iPhone. Apple is not targeting the average Indian consumer. Instead, its core audience is the country’s wealthier population, while financing options are allowing a broader group of aspirational consumers to enter the premium segment.

Sohom Banerjee, founder of advisory and research firm Quantive Advisory LLP, told NDTV that the growth of iPhones in India does not necessarily indicate that the average Indian has become significantly wealthier. Rather, he described the trend as evidence of a "segmented consumer economy", where a relatively small affluent group is nevertheless large enough in absolute numbers to resemble a major advanced-economy market.

According to Banerjee, India already has around 60 million affluent consumers. He also pointed to the concentration of income among the country's wealthiest households, noting that the top 10% account for roughly 58% of national income.

Indians Are Spending More On Premium Smartphones

Smartphone sales data further illustrates the shift towards more expensive devices. India's smartphone market recorded only about 1% growth in unit shipments in 2025, but the market's value increased by approximately 8%. Apple's shipments, meanwhile, rose by around 28%, giving the company roughly 28% of the market by value.

The numbers suggest that India's premium smartphone story is not simply about more consumers purchasing phones. It is increasingly about consumers moving towards higher-priced devices.

How EMIs Are Making Expensive iPhones More Accessible

A phone priced above ₹1 lakh can appear unaffordable when considered as a single purchase. However, converting the cost into monthly instalments can make the same device seem considerably more manageable for consumers with regular incomes.

Rashid Ali, co-founder of Cashlo App (MJ Digital Services), told NDTV that digital payments, credit cards and EMI-based borrowing have changed consumers' ability to purchase expensive products. By spreading the cost across several months, financing makes high-ticket purchases accessible to households that may not have the cash to pay the full amount upfront.

Banerjee's figures indicate just how significant financing has become in the premium smartphone segment. Nearly two-thirds of premium smartphones sold through mainline retail channels are reportedly purchased through financing. Financing accounted for around 35% of smartphone purchases in 2025 and could increase to approximately 42% in 2026.

The effect is straightforward: a ₹80,000 or ₹1 lakh smartphone no longer necessarily has to be treated as a massive one-time expense. Through EMIs, the purchase becomes a recurring monthly commitment. This has widened the pool of consumers capable of purchasing premium smartphones beyond India's genuinely wealthy population.

In other words, the country's rising appetite for expensive devices reflects not just higher incomes, but also greater access to consumer credit and a willingness to borrow against future earnings.

Premium Phones Are No Longer Just A Metro Phenomenon

The trend is also spreading beyond India's biggest metropolitan markets. Premium smartphones accounted for around 10% of the country's offline smartphone market in 2022. By 2024, that share had reportedly doubled to 20%, indicating growing demand for expensive devices in smaller cities and towns as well.

Why Apple Doesn’t Need Every Indian To Afford An iPhone

Taken together, India's affluent consumer base, growing aspirational class and expanding financing ecosystem explain why Apple's strategy does not depend on selling an iPhone to the majority of the country's population.

The company can instead focus on a relatively small but enormous premium market in absolute terms. Even if only around 5% of India's population can realistically afford an iPhone, that would represent nearly 70 million potential consumers, a population larger than that of several major European countries.

This also explains why Apple may have little incentive to compete primarily through discounts. The iPhone's appeal in India is tied not only to its technical specifications but also to its premium positioning and status value.

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High Prices Can Strengthen Apple’s Premium Positioning

For Apple's target consumer, the high price can itself reinforce the product's exclusivity. Cutting prices aggressively could therefore undermine part of the appeal that attracts India's affluent and aspirational buyers.

India may not have become uniformly wealthy enough for the average consumer to comfortably purchase Apple's most expensive products. But its affluent population is large, its middle class is increasingly aspirational, and credit has made premium purchases easier to manage. For Apple, that combination makes India far too significant a market to ignore.