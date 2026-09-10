iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro India Prices Announced: All Details

Apple has announced Indian pricing for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5, following the company's 'Surprise and Shine' launch event. The new iPhones have been priced notably higher than their predecessors, and Apple's first book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo, carries a steeper price tag than rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

iPhone Duo pricing in India

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 in India for the base 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB configurations are priced at Rs. 3,24,900 and Rs. 3,74,900, respectively, while the top-end 2TB model costs Rs. 4,49,900. The foldable is available in Star White and Night Sky colour options and will go on sale in India on October 23. Pre-orders begin October 16.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing in India

The iPhone 18 Pro is priced from Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant, with the 512GB and 1TB options costing Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,39,900, respectively. The 2TB storage model tops out at Rs. 3,14,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the base configuration, while the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants are priced at Rs. 2,04,900, Rs. 2,54,900, and Rs. 3,29,900, respectively. Both models are offered in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy finishes. Pre-orders for both the models begin on September 12 and sale begins in India on September 18.

AirPods 5 pricing in India

The AirPods 5 are priced from Rs. 14,900, while the version bundled with a wireless charging case costs Rs. 17,900. The earphones are currently available for pre-order in India through Apple's online store.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 pricing in India

The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at Rs. 56,900 for the 42mm GPS-only model, while the 42mm GPS + Cellular version is priced at Rs. 68,900. The 46mm GPS-only variant costs Rs. 62,900, and its GPS + Cellular counterpart is priced at Rs. 74,900. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is priced at Rs. 1,09,900.