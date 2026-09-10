'Ab Dono Kidney Bechani Padegi': iPhone Duo Sky-High Prices Spark Memefest Online; Netizens Say 'It's A Waste' |

Apple has once again managed to dominate the internet following its latest product launch, but this time, it is not just the features that have caught everyone's attention. The prices of the newly launched devices, particularly Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone Duo, have left many netizens shocked, with social media quickly turning the steep price tags into a meme fest.

Apple unveiled five new products across its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods line-up yesterday. While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max remained among the biggest highlights, the much-awaited iPhone Duo stole the spotlight as Apple's first foldable smartphone..

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The iPhone 18 Pro has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900. Both models will be available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Pre-orders begin on September 12, with the phones going on sale from September 18.

However, it was the iPhone Duo's price that really got the internet talking.

Apple's foldable iPhone starts at a whopping ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model is priced at ₹3,24,900, while the 1TB version costs ₹3,74,900. The top-end 2TB variant comes with an eye-watering price tag of ₹4,49,900. Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will open on October 16, followed by its official sale from October 23.

Given the price difference, social media users were quick to react with humour, memes and disbelief. From joking about having to sell their kidneys to questioning whether such an expensive smartphone is actually worth the money, the iPhone Duo's price has become a major talking point online.

NETIZEN REACTIONS:

One user wrote, "Tbh waste of money ik many people will disagree."

Comments

Another compared the price of the phone with the annual CTC of corporate employees.

One wrote, "Jitna I phone pe GST hai utna meri monthly salary hai."