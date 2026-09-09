1980s Look ChatGPT Prompt: Create Your 80s Version Using AI For Viral Instagram Trend; Kiara Advani, Kajal Aggarwal Join |

Remember the larger-than-life hairstyles, colourful sarees, statement jewellery and grainy family album pictures from the 1980s? They are making a comeback — this time through artificial intelligence.

Instagram feeds are currently being flooded with AI-generated portraits that recreate people as if they were photographed in the 1980s. From retro Bollywood-inspired portraits to old-school family album aesthetics, the trend is giving users a chance to see what they might have looked like several decades ago.

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The trend, which is being widely created using ChatGPT's image-generation capabilities, has also caught the attention of celebrities including Kiara Advani and Kajal Aggarwal, further pushing the nostalgic aesthetic into the spotlight.

What Is The Viral 80s AI Photo Trend?

The concept is quite simple. Users upload an existing photograph and ask AI to transform it into an authentic-looking 1980s Indian portrait.

Instead of simply applying a vintage filter, the AI recreates the image by changing several visual elements. Users can experiment with period-appropriate hairstyles, colourful outfits, jewellery, backgrounds, lighting and photography styles.

Some users are also getting creative with the concept by imagining themselves in an old-school wedding album, a Bollywood movie still or even a street photograph from the decade.

How To Make Your Own 80s AI Picture On ChatGPT

Simply open ChatGPT, then upload a clear photograph using the + button.

Once the picture is uploaded, tell ChatGPT exactly how you want the final image to look. You can specify everything from the outfit and hairstyle to the location, lighting and overall photography aesthetic.

For a more convincing result, ask the AI to retain the person's recognisable facial features and natural skin tone while changing the surrounding styling to match the decade.

Try This ChatGPT Prompt For The 80s Look

“Reimagine this image as a realistic portrait from an Indian film of the 80s. Preserve the person’s recognisable facial features and natural skin tone. Give them period-appropriate voluminous hair, colourful Indian clothing and statement jewellery. Use warm studio lighting, subtle analogue film grain and slightly faded colours. Maintain a photorealistic, natural and elegant appearance, making it look like an authentic photograph taken in India during the 1980s rather than a modern image with a vintage filter.”

You can also customise the prompt depending on the aesthetic you're after.