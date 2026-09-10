Here Is A List Of The World's Most Expensive Smartphones: Where Does The iPhone Duo Rank?

Apple's India price list just got a fresh jolt. The newly launched iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable, starts at Rs. 2,99,900 in India, making it the most expensive smartphone Apple has ever officially sold. Alongside it, the iPhone 18 Pro series has also gone up in price, with the iPhone 18 Pro now starting at Rs. 1,64,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at Rs. 1,79,900 - a jump of roughly Rs. 30,000 over the iPhone 17 Pro Max's Rs. 1,49,900 launch price last year. But even these numbers pale in comparison to the truly outlandish sums some phone makers have charged for their most exclusive creations.

Here's a look at some of the world's costliest phones right now (launched within the last two years), and where Apple's latest lineup actually stands among them. These are ranked strictly by their official starting prices.

1. Vertu AlphaFold: Starts at Rs. 6.56 lakh

British luxury phone maker Vertu's first book-style foldable, launched on May 28 this year. It is built around an enterprise-focused AI system called Hermes Agent that connects to scheduling, travel and CRM tools, alongside an 8.05-inch inner display and a titanium hinge. The base calfskin-leather model starts at Rs. 6.56 lakh, the alligator-leather version costs Rs. 9.38 lakh, and a gold-and-diamond edition tops out at a staggering Rs. 36.47 lakh - making it, at its highest configuration, more expensive than every other phone on this list combined.

Vertu AlphaFold |

2. Vertu Ironflip: Starts at Rs. 3,14,700

British luxury phone maker Vertu's Ironflip tops this list by a wide margin. According to Vertu's own pricing pages, the flip phone starts at Rs. 3,14,700, built with a titanium alloy frame, a 'diamond-like' water-drop hinge rated for 6.5 lakh folds, a 50-megapixel camera and support for both standard Android and a separate Web3 operating system.

Vertu Ironflip |

3. Apple iPhone Duo: Starts at Rs. 2,99,900

Apple's first foldable iPhone Duo was launched yesterday. It opens book-style into a 7.6-inch inner display with a 5.4-inch outer screen, and runs on the new A20 Pro chip with built-in Siri AI. It carries a titanium frame, dual rear cameras, two internal batteries and starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base 256GB variant in India - officially Apple's most expensive iPhone to date.

iPhone Duo |

4. Huawei Mate XT2 Ultimate Design: Starts at CNY 19,999 (approx. Rs. 2,65,000)

Huawei's tri-fold Mate XT2, unveiled in China just a few days ago, unfolds twice into a 10.2-inch tablet-sized display and runs on the company's in-house Kirin 9050 Pro chip with a hardware-level privacy screen. The base 16GB/256GB model starts at CNY 19,999, while the top-end 2TB collector's variant goes up to CNY 29,999. The phone is currently sold only in China, with no official India pricing, so the figures here are converted from its confirmed China price.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design |

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Starts at Rs. 1,94,999

Samsung's most expensive foldable yet, launched at its July 2026 Unpacked event, comes with an 8-inch main display using Flex Titanium tech to reduce the crease, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, a 200-megapixel main camera and 8K video recording. It starts at Rs. 1,94,999 for the 256GB variant in India, rising to Rs. 2,54,999 for 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra |

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Starts at Rs. 1,74,999

Launched alongside the Ultra variant, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets a wider cover screen than its predecessor along with the same core foldable design philosophy at a comparatively lower price. This one resembles a lot with the iPhone Duo in form factor. It starts at Rs. 1,74,999 in India, about Rs. 15,000 more than the Z Fold 7's launch price two years ago, but is still considerably lesser than the iPhone Duo's price in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 |

7. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Starts at Rs. 1,79,900

Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro Max features the new 2nm A20 Pro chip, a 48-megapixel variable-aperture main camera with manual Pro controls, and storage up to 2TB. It starts at Rs. 1,79,900 in India - marginally cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and around Rs. 30,000 more than its own predecessor.