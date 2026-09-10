Apple Announces iOS 27 Rollout Details With Gemini-Powered Siri: Check Compatible Devices, Release Date, More

Alongside the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro series launch, Apple has confirmed a firm rollout date for iOS 27 as well, ending weeks of speculation since the software was first previewed at WWDC 2026. The company detailed the release timeline at its 'Surprise and Shine' event, roughly three months after the initial preview. iOS 27 brings the newly revamped Siri, a visual refresh, and tweaks to the Phone app.

iOS 27: Release date and how to update

The iOS 27 update becomes available worldwide from September 14 as a free over-the-air download for supported iPhones . Existing users can grab it by heading to Settings, then General, then Software Update. Your iPhone will send you a notification of update arrival, if your device is compatible.

Which iPhones will get iOS 27?

Apple has confirmed compatibility stretches back several generations. The update covers the entire iPhone 17 line, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and the iPhone Air, as well as the full iPhone 16 series — the 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Also on the list are all iPhone 15 models, all iPhone 14 models, and the entire iPhone 13 range, including the 13 mini. Older devices remain supported as well, with the iPhone 12 series (including the 12 mini), the iPhone 11 lineup, and the iPhone SE from its second generation onward all set to receive the update.

What's new in iOS 27?

The headline change centres on Siri, which Apple has rebuilt using a mix of its own Foundation Models alongside Google's Gemini AI, giving the assistant a stronger grasp of conversational, natural-language requests and the ability to hold context across a back-and-forth exchange. Siri can now also run as a standalone app and pull up a user's past conversations, similar to a chat history.

Beyond Siri, the update carries forward Apple's Liquid Glass visual language with further refinements, and introduces iPhone Handoff, a feature that lets a person use the same phone number across multiple iPhones. Parental controls also get a boost through Time Allowances and Schedules, along with an Ask to Browse tool that flags unfamiliar websites for parental approval before a child can visit them.

Everyday apps see changes too. The Phone app has been redesigned to surface relevant information pulled from Mail, while both Messages and Mail now offer smart suggestions. Safari, meanwhile, automatically groups open tabs by topic and can alert users when a page they're tracking gets updated with fresh content.