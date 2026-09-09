iPhone Duo Launched As Apple’s First Foldable Device; India Price Starts At Nearly ₹3 Lakh: Specs & Availability

Apple Launches iPhone Duo, Its First Foldable Phone With Siri AI: Price, Specs & Availability |

Apple has launched the iPhone Duo foldable phone (surprise, surprise!) in India during its keynote event in Cupertino. The iPhone Duo is a pocket-sized foldable phone that opens up like a passport. The phone is powered by the A20 Pro chip and comes with Siri AI built-in. It comes in e-SIM only worldwide restriction, has two batteries claiming to offer all-day battery life, and a dual camera setup at the back. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 2,99,900, making it the most expensive smartphone offered by Apple so far. Alongside the iPhone Duo, Apple also launched the iPhone 18 Pro series, the AirPods 5, the Apple Watch Series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

iPhone Duo price in India, colour options, availability

The iPhone Duo is priced in India starting at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB variant is priced in India at Rs. 3,24,900, the 1TB variant is priced in India at Rs. 3,74,900 and the 2TB option is priced in India at Rs. 4,49,900 . The phone comes in Night Sky and Star White colour options. It will be up for pre-order starting October 16 at 5.30pm IST and availability will begin from October 23 in the Indian market.

Launch offers include six-months no-cost EMI and Rs. 7,000 instant cashback on select bank cards.

iPhone Duo specifications and features

Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, runs on the same A20 Pro chipset that powers the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, built using TSMC's 2-nanometre process. The iPhone Duo features a titanium foldable design. It uses Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and Ceramic Shield. When unfolded, the device measures 164.6x117.8x5.2mm. When folded, it measures 84.1x117.8x11.3mm. It weighs 254 grams. The device also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The foldable iPhone comes with two Super Retina XDR OLED displays. On the inside is a 7.6-inch folding OLED screen with a resolution of 1878x2670 pixels at 430ppi and a nano-texture finish. The outer screen measures 5.4 inches and offers a resolution of 1398x2034 pixels at 460ppi. Both displays support ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz, Always-On functionality, Dynamic Island, HDR, True Tone, P3 wide colour and Haptic Touch. They offer up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness and also support Apple Pencil (USB-C).

The A20 Pro chip features a six-core CPU with two super cores and four efficiency cores. It has a seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, a dual 16-core Neural Engine and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The device runs iOS 27 and supports the next generation of Apple Intelligence, including Siri AI, which Apple describes as a more personal, conversational and capable version of Siri.

For photography, the iPhone Duo features a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion rear-camera system. The 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera has a 26mm focal length, f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. It can also deliver a 12-megapixel optical-quality 2x Telephoto view. The second camera is a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide with a 13mm focal length, f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. The camera system provides a 4x optical-quality zoom range and digital zoom of up to 10x. Photography features include Smart Take, Duo Preview, Photographic Styles 3, Smart focus tracking, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, next-generation portraits and 48-megapixel macro photography.

The rear cameras can record 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 120fps using the Fusion Main camera. The phone also supports Cinematic mode at up to 4K Dolby Vision at 60fps, Action mode at up to 2.8K Dolby Vision at 60fps, macro video, slow-motion recording, Night mode time-lapse and Dual Capture at up to 4K Dolby Vision at 30fps. Other video features include sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, continuous autofocus, Audio Zoom, Spatial Audio recording, wind-noise reduction and Audio Mix.

There are separate cameras for the outer and inner displays. The outer display gets a 12MP Center Stage camera with an f/2.2 aperture, supporting 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 60fps, Centre Stage, Dual Capture, ultra-stabilised video, Night mode and Cinematic mode. The inner display features an under-display FaceTime camera with an f/1.8 aperture, Centre Stage for video calls and 1080p video recording at up to 60fps.

The iPhone Duo uses dual built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and is rated for up to 24 hours of typical use. Apple claims up to 44 hours of video playback on the outer display and up to 31 hours on the inner display. Streamed video playback is rated at up to 37 hours using the outer screen and 26 hours using the inner screen. Fast charging can deliver up to 50% charge in around 20 minutes with a 60W-capable or higher adapter. MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging are supported at up to 25W.

For biometric authentication, Apple has equipped the iPhone Duo with Touch ID integrated into the side button. Connectivity includes 5G, Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 7 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology, NFC and Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. It uses Apple's N1 wireless networking chip and C2 cellular modem. Precision dual-frequency GPS with support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and NavIC is also included.

The iPhone Duo has a USB-C port supporting charging, DisplayPort and USB 3 data-transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. It also features Camera Control for adjusting exposure, depth, zoom, cameras, photographic styles and tone. The phone is eSIM-only and does not support physical SIM cards. It supports Dual eSIM, allowing two eSIMs to remain active simultaneously while storing eight or more eSIM profiles.

Other features include Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, FaceTime HD, Duo FaceTime, SharePlay, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos playback and up to 4K HDR video output through USB-C. The iPhone Duo also includes Apple's accessibility features such as VoiceOver, AssistiveTouch, Eye Tracking, Live Captions, Personal Voice, Live Speech and Type to Siri.