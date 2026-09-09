Apple Event 2026: Apple Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4 Gets Major Health Upgrade With Readiness Score, 5-Second Heart Tracking | X @BenGeskin

Apple is adding a new readiness score to the Apple Watch, giving users a simple numerical indication of how prepared their body may be for the day. The feature is aimed at helping users understand how they are feeling based on health and fitness data, while also bringing the Apple Watch closer to rivals such as Oura, which already offers a similar readiness metric.

Alongside the readiness score, Apple is significantly upgrading heart-rate monitoring on the Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4. The new health-sensing system will enable background heart-rate readings every five seconds throughout the day, including while users are moving.

Apple says the upgraded system uses a redesigned sensor arrangement to improve skin contact and optical sensing. Larger, more power-efficient green LEDs are also designed to support more accurate heart-rate measurements during movement and across the day.

The increased sampling frequency means the Apple Watch will collect heart-rate data 60 times more frequently than before, according to Apple. The company says the more continuous data could provide users with a better picture of their overall health.

Heart-rate variability (HRV) monitoring is also being enhanced. The Apple Watch will now be able to sample HRV as often as every five minutes, representing a 24-fold increase in frequency compared with the previous system. Together, the new readiness score and expanded health monitoring capabilities are designed to give Apple Watch users a more detailed understanding of their daily health and fitness, while making the device more competitive with dedicated health-tracking wearables.