AirPods 5 With Siri AI & Live Translation Launched: Price In India Starts At 14,900

Apple has launched the AirPods 5 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Duo, the Apple Watch Series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at its September event. The new earbuds bring a redesigned multiport acoustic architecture, Personalised Spatial Audio, and up to 50 percent more noise reduction than the AirPods 4. Other additions include an Adaptive mode that automatically switches between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, hands-free access to Siri AI, built-in Live Translation, and improved resistance to dust and rain.

AirPods 5: Price, availability and colour options

The AirPods 5 are priced in India at Rs. 14,900 and Rs. 17,900 with a wireless charging case. In the US, it is priced at $129 for the standard model and $149 for the version with a Wireless Charging Case.

Both versions come in a single white finish, consistent with earlier AirPods generations. Pre-orders have already begun, with retail availability beginning Friday, September 18. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on select cards.

AirPods 5 specifications and features

According to Apple, the AirPods 5 are built around a new multiport acoustic architecture paired with next-generation Adaptive EQ, designed to deliver richer sound across a wider range of ear shapes and improve Personalised Spatial Audio. It comes with IP57 rating for dust and sweat resistance.

The open-ear Active Noise Cancellation removes up to 50 percent more external noise than the AirPods 4 with ANC, aided by improved computational audio algorithms, while an upgraded Transparency mode lets in outside voices and sounds more naturally. Adaptive Audio automatically blends ANC and Transparency mode based on the user's surroundings, and Conversation Awareness lowers media volume when the wearer starts speaking to someone nearby.

Paired with a compatible iPhone, the AirPods 5 offer hands-free access to Siri AI, Apple's more conversational assistant that draws on personal context from messages, emails and photos, works across roughly 300,000 third-party apps, and supports expressive, customisable voices along with more accurate Dictation. Users can also respond to Siri using head gestures. Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, can be triggered by pressing both stems simultaneously, via a Siri voice command, or through the Action button on iPhone.

The AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case add a force sensor for on-stem volume swiping, a first for this open-ear form factor, along with up to five hours of ANC playback on a single charge, extending to 22 hours with the case. The wireless charging case supports Apple Watch chargers, Qi-compatible chargers and USB-C. Apple also lists dust, sweat and water resistance as improved on this generation compared with the AirPods 4.

On sustainability, Apple says the AirPods 5 use 40 percent recycled material overall, including 70 percent recycled plastic in the wireless charging case and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery, and are manufactured using 35 percent renewable energy across the supply chain.