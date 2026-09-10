₹4,49,900 iPhone Duo: Bangkok Trip For Two, 20 Grams Gold, Maruti Alto K10 And More You Can Get Instead

iPhone Duo |

Mumbai: Apple has finally entered the foldable smartphone race with its much-awaited first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. Unveiled at the company’s keynote event in Cupertino, the device marks one of the biggest design changes to the iPhone lineup in years.

In India, the iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the base variant, while the top-end model is priced at ₹4,49,900, making it the most expensive iPhone launched by Apple so far.

For Apple fans willing to spend nearly ₹4.5 lakh on the new foldable, the Duo may be the ultimate premium upgrade. But that amount can also buy you quite a few other things.

From a trip to Bangkok for two and 20 grams of gold to a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, here are some of the things you could consider buying or spending on instead of the ₹4,49,900 iPhone Duo.

Bangkok Trip For Two

If you are someone who loves to travel and explore new destinations,a 5–7-day trip to Bangkok for two, including return flights, accommodation, food, local transport and sightseeing, could cost roughly ₹1.3 lakh–₹2 lakh, depending on the choice of hotel, flights and experiences.

25 Grams Gold

If you are looking for an alternative that could also serve as an investment, gold, often referred to as the “king of metals”, could be another option to consider. Gold has historically been viewed as a store of value and an investment asset.

At current rates, 25 grams of 24K gold costs approximately ₹3.73 lakh–₹3.88 lakh. Gold prices have also witnessed a dramatic rise over the past five years. The price of 10 grams of gold has increased by roughly ₹1.04 lakh during this period, highlighting the sharp appreciation in the precious metal’s value.

Maruti Alto K10

If you are tired of spending hours commuting to work on public transport, the money could instead help you get behind the wheel of your own car.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 STD (O) Petrol is priced at around ₹4.45 lakh on-road, depending on the city and applicable charges.

Fixed Deposit

One of the most traditional and arguably among the safest investment options, a fixed deposit (FD) could also be considered as an alternative.

FD interest rates in India generally range between 6% and 7% per annum, depending on the bank and the tenure. If you invest ₹4,49,900 in an FD at an indicative interest rate of 6.5% for one year, you could earn approximately ₹29,243 in interest, taking the total amount to around ₹4.79 lakh before tax.