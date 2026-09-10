Siri AI Is Finally Here With iOS 27: 13 Features You Need to Know

Apple has confirmed that iOS 27 will roll out on September 14, bringing with it the most significant overhaul of Siri the company has ever shipped. The update is compatible with iPhones going back to the iPhone 11 and the second-generation iPhone SE, though the most advanced Siri AI features are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 or later, as they require additional on-device memory. Here's a simple breakdown of what's changing.

1. Siri gets its own dedicated app

Siri is no longer just a voice layer over your phone. It now lives in its own app where you can start conversations and revisit past exchanges.

2. It remembers what you just said

Siri AI can follow a conversation across several steps without you repeating yourself. Mention something once, and it can be referenced again later.

3. It knows what's on your screen

The new Siri can see and understand what's currently displayed on your phone. This lets it answer questions or take action based on exactly what you're looking at.

4. It taps your personal information for smarter answers

Siri can pull relevant details from across your apps and settings. This helps it give more useful, personalised responses instead of generic ones.

5. It can act inside your apps

Beyond answering questions, Siri AI can carry out tasks in apps like Messages, Music, and Reminders. That means fewer taps for everyday actions.

6. Camera gets a Siri boost too

Siri is being built into the Camera app. Point your phone at something, and it can help identify objects or pull up related information.

7. Chats sync across your devices

Siri conversation history can sync privately through iCloud. You can pick up a request on one Apple device where you left it on another.

8. Photos gets smarter editing tools

iOS 27 adds Spatial Reframing, Extend, and an upgraded Clean Up tool to Photos. These make it easier to fix composition, widen a shot, or remove unwanted objects.

9. Apple Intelligence spreads across more apps

Safari, Messages, Mail, Calendar, Home, and Shortcuts all gain smarter suggestions and automation. The idea is AI assistance that shows up naturally as you use your phone.

10. Everyday performance gets faster too

Apple says apps can open up to 30 percent faster, photos can load up to 70 percent faster, and AirDrop transfers can be up to 80 percent quicker. These speed gains extend to older supported iPhones as well.

11. New parental control and safety tools

iOS 27 introduces redesigned parental controls and an "Ask to Browse" option for child accounts. It's aimed at giving parents more oversight without extra hassle.

12. A refined Liquid Glass look

The visual design introduced last year gets a new slider that lets users fine-tune how transparent interface elements appear. It's a small but welcome customisation option.

13. Not every language at once

Siri AI launches in beta for English-language devices on September 14. Apple says French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish support will follow from October.