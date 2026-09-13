iPhone Duo Design Flaw? Left-Handed Users Raise Concerns Over Apple’s First Foldable | X

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, popularly called the iPhone Duo, was launched on September 9, 2026. The highly anticipated foldable phone has generated excitement with its $1,999 (approximately ₹1,91,015) price tag and major design overhaul. However, even before its release, some left-handed users raised concerns about the device’s usability, questioning whether its design has been optimised primarily for right-handed users.

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Apple’s newly foldable phone has flaws?

Apple unveiled the foldable iPhone on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, marking one of the biggest physical changes to its flagship smartphone since the original iPhone was introduced. The device features a dual-screen foldable design, positioning it as a premium addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup.

Why are left-handed users concerned?

After the phone was launched, concerns emerged over how the foldable device is held, opened and operated. Some left-handed users have pointed out that the placement and orientation of certain elements could make everyday use less comfortable for them.

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The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button on the right edge of the device. Meanwhile, the physical camera button is also located on the right side, which some left-handed users say could be difficult to reach with their left thumb.

With a large foldable display and a two-screen design, users are expected to frequently adjust their grip while opening, closing and interacting with the phone. For left-handed users, this could potentially make certain actions feel awkward compared with the experience of right-handed users.

Some users described the design as ‘unusable’

Some users have even described the design as potentially “unusable” for people who primarily operate their phones with their left hand. However, these concerns largely stem from early reactions to the device’s design, and the actual experience may become clearer once the smartphone reaches consumers.

Apple’s biggest iPhone redesign

The iPhone Duo, which was launched recently, opens like a book and creates a screen that is 80% larger than the company’s latest iPhone Pro. It represents a significant departure from Apple’s traditional smartphone design.

Its foldable form factor allows users to access a larger display while maintaining a more compact profile when closed.

The device is positioned firmly in the premium segment of the foldable smartphone market. While its design and technology have attracted attention, questions surrounding ergonomics and accessibility could become part of the conversation following its launch.