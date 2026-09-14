9 AI Prompts To Create Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Photos With Your Family On ChatGPT Images Or Gemini Nano Banana

9 AI Prompts To Create Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Photos With Your Family On ChatGPT Images |

Ganeshotsav 2026 is in full swing across the country, and if you are looking to create festive keepsakes without a professional photoshoot, AI image generators like ChatGPT Images, Grok, and Nano Banana can help you conjure up vibrant, personalised visuals in minutes. All you need is a written prompt and, in some cases, a reference photo of yourself or your family. Here are nine prompts to try this Ganesh Chaturthi.

1. Family Aarti at Home

"Generate a warm, festive image of a family of four standing together in front of a beautifully decorated Ganpati idol at home, performing aarti with diyas in their hands, everyone dressed in traditional Indian attire, soft golden lighting, flowers and modak offerings visible near the idol."

2. Dancing in the Visarjan Procession

"Create an image of a joyful family dancing together in a Ganpati visarjan procession, surrounded by dhol players, colourful gulaal in the air, decorated trucks carrying Ganesh idols in the background, bright daylight, festive chaos and celebration."

3. Traditional Mumbai-Style Ganpati Darshan

"Generate a photo-realistic image of a family standing in front of a large, ornately decorated Ganpati pandal, similar to iconic Mumbai mandals, with intricate lighting, garlands, and a crowd of devotees in the background, family dressed in festive traditional wear."

4. Kids Decorating the Ganpati Idol

"Create a candid, heartwarming image of children helping decorate a small Ganpati idol at home with flowers, lights, and colourful rangoli powder, parents watching and smiling in the background, cosy indoor festive setting."

5. Family Portrait With Ganpati Bappa

"Generate a formal-style family portrait with a Ganpati idol placed between family members, everyone dressed in coordinated traditional outfits, subtle festive backdrop with marigold garlands and diyas, warm and celebratory mood."

6. Grandparents Performing Aarti

"Create an emotional, nostalgic image of grandparents performing aarti in front of a home Ganpati setup, with grandchildren standing beside them holding diyas and joining their hands together, soft indoor lighting, traditional attire."

7. Rangoli and Festive Decor Moment

"Generate an image of a family sitting together on the floor making a colourful rangoli design near the entrance of their home, Ganpati decorations and torans visible in the background, cheerful and collaborative mood, natural daylight."

8. Dancing With Dhol-Tasha Group

"Create a high-energy image of a family joining a dhol-tasha pathak during the Ganpati procession, everyone mid-dance with hands raised, drummers performing in the background, vibrant colours, sense of motion and celebration."

9. Sunset Visarjan by the Sea

"Generate a cinematic image of a family standing together at the seashore during Ganpati visarjan at sunset, the idol being carried toward the water by devotees in the background, golden hour lighting, emotional and reflective mood."

For best results, upload a clear photo of yourself or your family before running these prompts, and mention specific details like skin tone, outfit colours, or the number of family members so the AI tool can personalise the image more accurately.