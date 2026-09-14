Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 SoC Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹79,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications, More |

Samsung has announced Indian pricing for the Galaxy S26 FE, bringing its latest Fan Edition flagship to the country weeks after its global unveiling on August 27. The device is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration available in India, with sales set to begin on September 18 through Samsung's e-store, major e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch in India: Price, colours and launch Offers

The Galaxy S26 FE will be available in Pistachio, Blueberry, and Graphite colourways at its Rs. 79,999 price point. Samsung is sweetening the launch with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 on exchange, while buyers can alternatively opt for up to 30 months of no-cost EMI through select NBFC partners along with an additional Rs. 3,000 upgrade bonus, or claim Rs. 7,000 cashback on eligible bank cards. Eligible customers will also receive a complimentary six-month trial of Google AI Pro, which includes 5TB of cloud storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. The phone measures 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4mm and weighs 193 grams, and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the device is Samsung's 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the India variant. On the software side, Samsung is backing the phone with up to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, a support commitment that places it firmly among the longest-supported Android phones currently on sale.

The Galaxy S26 FE gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom, also stabilised with OIS. A 12-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The device houses a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, which Samsung claims can take the phone up to 69 percent charge in around 30 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare for topping up other devices.