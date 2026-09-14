PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate SEMICON India 2026 On September 17

PM Modi in Vadodara | YT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 on September 17 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, bringing together global semiconductor companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, start-ups and academia to showcase India’s expanding capabilities across the semiconductor and electronics value chain.

The three-day event, scheduled from September 17 to 19, will be organised jointly by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and SEMI, the global industry association representing the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing ecosystem.

Being held under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem,” SEMICON India 2026 comes at a crucial stage in India’s semiconductor journey, with policy support, increasing industry execution and rising global demand for diversified and resilient supply chains creating new opportunities for the country.

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The event will feature more than 600 exhibitors, including around 300 international companies, across 15,000 square metres of exhibition space. More than 150 speakers are expected to participate in discussions covering key developments and challenges across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

Six country pavilions and 12 state government pavilions will form part of the exhibition, alongside dedicated platforms for start-ups, innovation, students, workforce development and women in the semiconductor industry. The Startup Pavilion will showcase around 40 start-ups, while the Workforce Development Pavilion will focus on talent, skills and career opportunities in microelectronics.

A key attraction of the exhibition will be the new ‘Sand to Silicon to Systems’ Value Chain Experience, which will offer visitors an integrated view of the semiconductor ecosystem, covering materials and manufacturing through advanced packaging, chip design, electronics and systems.

The event will also feature a startup pitch competition, student hackathon and innovation showcase, providing platforms for emerging companies, researchers and students to present ideas and technologies.

The conference programme will include keynotes, panel discussions and strategic sessions on semiconductor manufacturing and technology, artificial intelligence, supply-chain resilience, advanced packaging, materials and equipment, chip design, research and development, start-ups, innovation and talent development.

Six international country roundtables will also be held, along with sessions focused on women empowerment and leadership, workforce development and collaboration among industry associations to support India's electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) growth.