Tata Boeing Aerospace Delivers 400th Apache Fuselage From Hyderabad Facility

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), the joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), has completed and delivered its 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, marking a major milestone for India’s growing aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities.

The 400th fuselage was manufactured at TBAL’s Hyderabad facility, which spans 52,000 square metres and produces critical structures for Apache helicopters supplied to defence customers across the world.

The milestone was highlighted by the US Embassy in India, which said on X that 400 Apache fuselages and counting represented a significant achievement for Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems and reflected the continuing US-India defence partnership.

"400 Apache fuselages and counting! A major milestone for Boeing and Tata Advanced in Hyderabad, celebrating American defense excellence and a U.S.-India partnership that continues to deliver," the US Embassy in India posted on X.

TBAL’s Hyderabad facility manufactures the main fuselage structures for AH-64E Apache helicopters that are subsequently integrated into complete aircraft and delivered to customers globally. The Apache is operated by the US Army and military forces in 19 other countries.

Boeing said the fuselages manufactured in India are integrated into final aircraft supplied worldwide, including aircraft delivered to the US Army and the six Apaches supplied to the Indian Army in 2025. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters.

With approximately 1,300 Apache helicopters currently in operation across 19 countries, the latest production milestone underlines the expanding role of Indian manufacturing in the global supply chain of one of the world's most widely deployed attack helicopter platforms.

Established in 2016, TBAL has developed its Hyderabad facility into a major centre for advanced aerospace and defence manufacturing. More than 750 engineers and technicians work at the facility, which uses robotics, automated tooling and advanced aerospace production techniques to manufacture precision components.

The pace of production has also accelerated significantly. TBAL reached the milestone of producing its 300th Apache fuselage in February 2025, meaning the company has completed another 100 fuselages in just 18 months.