India's DRDO Achieves Major Breakthrough In Homegrown Chip Tech For Radars & Electronic Warfare | IANS

India has taken a significant step toward self-reliance in defence electronics, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully developing and demonstrating indigenous Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology built for high-frequency military applications, according to a Ministry of Defence report.

What has been achieved?

The MoD report confirmed the successful fabrication and demonstration of X-band Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), alongside S-band GaN High Electron-Mobility Transistor (HEMT) power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, and switch MMICs. "Indigenous GaN Nitride Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) technology for application upto X band has been successfully demonstrated and implemented. Indigenously fabricated S-band GaN High Electron-Mobility (HEMT) power bars, power Amplifier, low noise Amplifier and switch MMICs have been designed, fabricated and demonstrated," the report stated.

These components are central to generating, amplifying, receiving, and controlling the high-frequency signals used across radar, electronic warfare, communications, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and unmanned systems.

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How fast and powerful is the chip

According to the report, a single indigenous GaN chip measuring just 3.5 x 3 mm can deliver up to 30 watts of power while operating at speeds 300 times faster than silicon-based chips, underlining just how significant a leap this represents for India's domestic semiconductor capability in the defence sector.

The lab behind the breakthrough

This development builds on sustained work by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a specialised DRDO facility. SSPL scientists developed indigenous processes to grow and manufacture 4-inch Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers, which served as the material foundation for fabricating GaN HEMTs capable of delivering up to 150 watts, along with MMICs reaching 40 watts for X-band applications. Indigenous GaN-on-SiC-based MMICs with limited production capability have also been established at GAETEC in Hyderabad.

Why this matters for radar and combat systems

The Ministry of Defence has previously noted that GaN and SiC-based technology offers improved efficiency along with reduced size and weight, making it a critical enabler for future combat systems, radars, electronic warfare platforms, and communication networks. GaN-based power amplifiers form the core of transceiver modules used in Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars, as well as active electronic warfare jamming pods, both of which are essential to modern military platforms. The multifunctional MMICs developed under this programme also extend beyond pure defence use, catering to applications in strategic systems, space, aerospace, and 5G and satellite communications.

Part of a broader push for self-reliance

The Ministry has described the successful development of commercially viable SiC and GaN-based MMIC technology as a milestone in India's pursuit of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in semiconductors. To accelerate this ecosystem further and build export potential, the MoD has also been engaging the private sector, including a landmark contract signed with Agnit Semiconductors Private Limited under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative to design and manufacture advanced GaN wireless transmitters for defence use.