DRDO Successfully Tests Combat Parachute At 22,000 Feet In -15°C Ladakh Conditions | VIDEO

Three DRDO test jumpers successfully land after testing the indigenous Military Combat Parachute System in Ladakh | AI Generated File Image (X - @DRDO_India)

Leh, August 26, 2026: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully tested its Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) in one of the world’s highest-altitude drop zones in Ladakh’s Leh district.

The trial put the system through extreme conditions, with three test jumpers making the jump from 22,000 feet above mean sea level (AMSL) as the temperature dipped to -15°C. The successful test is a significant demonstration of the system’s ability to operate in demanding high-altitude conditions.

Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ).



ADRDE test Jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari executed the… pic.twitter.com/0wD82QdYo3 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) August 26, 2026

Three Jump From 22,000 Feet

The MCPS was designed and developed by DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE). Wing Commander Rahul Jha, chief test jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), and MWO Vivek Tiwari carried out the test.

“Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ),” DRDO said in a post on X.

The three jumpers used the MCPS along with other sub-systems, including an indigenous para computer, oxygen system and jumpsuits. Hindustan Times reports.

Parachute Opens At 20,000 Feet

According to DRDO, the parachute was deployed at 20,000 feet before the jumpers made a safe landing at an altitude of 13,700 feet.

The combination of the altitude, sub-zero temperature and specialised equipment made the trial a tough test for the indigenous parachute system. Its successful completion under such conditions underlines the importance of developing equipment capable of meeting the demands of high-altitude military operations.

“ADRDE test Jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari executed the jump from 22,000 feet AMSL wherein the temperature was −15°C and utilised MCPS and all other sub-systems including indigenous para computer, oxygen system & jumpsuits. The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft,” DRDO said.

Boost For Indigenous Defence Technology

DRDO said the successful trial demonstrated the “efficacy, reliability and tactical employability” of the MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions.

The test also carries significance for India’s push towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies. Successfully testing an indigenous combat parachute system in such an unforgiving environment provides an important validation of the technology under conditions in which reliability can be crucial.

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“The successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies,” DRDO said.

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