India Approves Transfer Of DRDO Missile Technologies To Defence Industry In Major Boost To Manufacturing Sector: Why Is This A Big Deal?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of technology for all conventional missile systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to Indian industry, paving the way for domestic production of these systems, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The move is aimed at furthering the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in the defence sector.

The Transfer of Technology permits Indian defence companies to undertake production of DRDO-developed conventional missile systems within the country, subject to applicable qualifications, certifications, and regulatory requirements. According to the ministry, the provision is intended to move missile system development from the laboratory stage to industrial-scale manufacturing, allowing the domestic defence industry - including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) - to participate directly in production and the wider supply chain.

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Why is this a big deal?

The approval marks a shift in how India's homegrown missile programmes, which include systems such as Akash, Pinaka, Pralay, and QR-SAM, move from state-run development to private and public industrial production. Until now, DRDO has largely retained a central role in manufacturing oversight even after developing these systems.

Opening up technology transfer at this scale is expected to reduce India's dependence on missile imports, cut production timelines, and build domestic capacity that can be scaled for both the armed forces and potential exports. It also follows more than 2,200 prior technology transfers and patent access arrangements DRDO has extended to Indian firms, positioning this move as an expansion of an existing effort rather than a standalone decision.

The Defence Ministry said the initiative is designed to strengthen India's defence industrial base, enhance operational capability, and increase domestic value addition in critical weapons systems. DRDO said it remains committed to working with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of advanced defence technologies going forward.