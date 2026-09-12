Anthropic Eyes Record $100 Billion IPO As Nvidia Considers $10 Billion Investment

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is exploring a potential investment from Nvidia as it prepares for what could become the largest initial public offering in history, according to a report by Reuters.

The AI startup is reportedly aiming to raise up to $100 billion through the IPO, which could value the company at nearly $2 trillion.

Nvidia is considering investing as much as $10 billion, although discussions remain ongoing and terms could change.

Nvidia investment could boost Anthropic IPO prospects

If Nvidia becomes an anchor investor, it would provide significant backing ahead of Anthropic’s public market debut. Anchor investors typically commit to purchasing shares before an IPO opens to broader investors, helping improve market confidence in large fundraising exercises.

The investment would further strengthen the relationship between the two companies. Nvidia provides the graphics processing units (GPUs) required by Anthropic to develop and operate its artificial intelligence models.

However, Anthropic has been expanding its network of computing partners as demand for its Claude AI systems continues to increase. The company has partnerships with major technology firms, including Amazon and Google, to secure additional computing resources.

In November 2025, Nvidia announced plans to invest up to $10 billion in Anthropic as part of a broader collaboration. Anthropic also committed to purchasing $30 billion worth of Microsoft Azure computing capacity supported by Nvidia chips.

Anthropic expands AI infrastructure capacity

To support the growing demand for AI services, Anthropic has secured large-scale computing commitments. The company plans to spend more than $100 billion over a decade on Amazon Web Services infrastructure and use over one million Amazon Trainium2 chips.

Anthropic has also partnered with Google and Broadcom to expand computing capacity using Google’s artificial intelligence chips. Additionally, the company is developing an internal team focused on designing custom chips for its Claude models.

The potential IPO would represent a significant jump in Anthropic’s valuation. The company raised $65 billion in May at a valuation of $965 billion. Its annualised revenue run rate reached $65 billion by July, compared with about $9 billion at the end of 2025, highlighting the rapid growth of the AI sector.