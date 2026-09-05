Anthropic Delays IPO Timeline, AI Giant Now Targets Mid-October For Much-Awaited Public Market Debut

Anthropic Delays IPO Timeline |

New Delhi: Claude maker Anthropic has reportedly pushed back its initial public offering timeline, with the artificial intelligence company now expected to begin marketing its IPO in mid-October at the earliest.

The Anthropic IPO prospectus was previously expected to be filed publicly as early as next week. However, the filing could now arrive in late September, according to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the matter. The timeline remains subject to change.

Anthropic IPO Could Launch in October

Anthropic is expected to begin marketing the public offering in mid-October and could complete the listing before the US midterm elections in November, the report said.

The potential AI IPO is expected to attract significant attention as investors look for exposure to the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.

Credit Facility in Focus

As part of its IPO preparations, Anthropic is reportedly working to finalise a large revolving credit facility.

The company is looking to secure a $15 billion revolving credit facility, after which analysts from banks involved in the financing are expected to meet Anthropic.

Read Also Sony Music, Warner Chappell Sue Anthropic Over Alleged Copyright Infringement In Claude AI Training

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Citi are among the banks reportedly working on the IPO.

Major Test for AI Investor Appetite

The delayed listing has attracted attention amid speculation that Anthropic’s valuation could reach as much as $2 trillion, potentially putting it among the largest IPOs ever.

The listing would also provide an important test of public-market demand for fast-growing AI companies.

IPO schedules frequently change as companies navigate regulatory reviews, market conditions and preparations. Anthropic, however, could have a shorter gap between analyst meetings and its prospectus release because analysts are already familiar with the company.