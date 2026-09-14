AI Stocks Tumble In Asian Markets After Anthropic, OpenAI CEOs Warn Against Rapid Development Pace

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AI-related stocks witnessed sharp declines on Monday after executives from leading artificial intelligence companies warned that the industry must slow the development of advanced AI models to address potential risks.

According to a report by Reuters, Nasdaq e-mini futures dropped 1.3%, while shares of SoftBank, an investor in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, fell as much as 13.2% in Japan.

Semiconductor companies across Asia also faced selling pressure, with firms including Kioxia, Tokyo Electron, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics witnessing declines.

AI safety concerns weigh on investor sentiment

The market reaction followed comments from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who urged AI companies to reduce the speed of capability improvements amid concerns over misuse of the technology.

Amodei warned that within six to 12 months, AI agents could become capable of taking over parts of the internet and potentially causing significant economic damage.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI founder Elon Musk also expressed support for the need to pace AI development. Altman said companies must ensure safety systems keep up with technological progress.

Growing debate over AI risks

Concerns intensified after Anthropic released a report highlighting cases where its Claude AI models were allegedly used for cyber operations, weapons-related activities, surveillance and fraud.

The resignation of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon further fuelled the debate after he warned that some AI developers believe the technology could pose an existential threat.

Several US lawmakers have called for stronger AI regulations, while US President Donald Trump said the country must maintain leadership in the sector.

Despite growing concerns, some investors dismissed the warnings. Michael Burry criticised the concerns as “hype and puffery”, arguing they reflected broader worries about slowing growth.

The developments have increased pressure on technology companies and governments to balance AI innovation with safety measures.