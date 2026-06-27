Who Is Jonathan? Meet the World's Oldest Living Land Animal Set to Welcome PM Narendra Modi During Seychelles Visit

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Seychelles next week, one of the most remarkable moments of his trip will not involve a political leader but a giant tortoise that has become a global icon of longevity. During his visit to the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens, the Prime Minister is expected to meet Jonathan, officially recognised as the world's oldest living land animal.

The meeting comes as India and Seychelles celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, with PM Modi attending the country's National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. Alongside his interaction with Jonathan, he is also scheduled to plant a tree, symbolising environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Who Is Jonathan?

Jonathan is a Seychelles giant tortoise believed to have been born in 1832, making him around 194 years old. His extraordinary lifespan has earned him a place in the Guinness World Records as the oldest living land animal on Earth.

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For nearly two centuries, Jonathan has witnessed some of the world's most defining moments. He was alive during the reign of Queen Victoria, lived through both World Wars, saw the invention of the telephone, automobiles, airplanes, television, computers and the internet, and has outlived generations of people.

Despite his incredible age, Jonathan continues to enjoy a peaceful and active life under the care of veterinarians and animal experts.

A living symbol of longevity

Jonathan's advanced age has made him an important subject for scientists studying ageing and longevity. Researchers are interested in understanding how giant tortoises can live for well over a century and what factors contribute to their exceptional lifespan.

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Although Jonathan has lost much of his eyesight due to cataracts and his sense of smell has weakened with age, he remains healthy. His caretakers ensure he receives a carefully monitored diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, helping maintain his overall well-being.

His resilience has turned him into one of Seychelles' most beloved attractions and a symbol of the country's rich natural heritage.

Why Jonathan is so famous

Jonathan's fame extends far beyond Seychelles. His record-breaking lifespan has attracted visitors, wildlife enthusiasts and researchers from across the world. His story highlights the remarkable longevity of giant tortoises, a species known for living significantly longer than most land animals.

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Over the years, Jonathan has become an ambassador for wildlife conservation, reminding people of the importance of protecting endangered species and preserving natural ecosystems.

PM Modi's meeting with Jonathan

During his visit to the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend time with Jonathan before participating in a ceremonial tree plantation.

The interaction is likely to be one of the highlights of the visit, reflecting not only Seychelles' unique biodiversity but also the shared emphasis both countries place on environmental protection and sustainable development.