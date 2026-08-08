Independence Day Alert: Delhi Metro To Intensify CISF Security Checks From August 9

Delhi Metro To Enhance Security From Aug 9 |

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued an advisory informing the commuters that security checks at all Delhi Metro stations will be intensified from Saturday, August 9, 2026. The security will be enhanced, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stepping up screening measures across the network. The enhanced security arrangements are being put in place to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain vigilance around the national capital during the Independence Day celebrations. It will run until Sunday, August 16, 2026.

CISF to step up checks ahead of Independence Day

On Friday, the DMRC issued an advisory and informed passengers of security checks at all Delhi Metro stations from Saturday, August 9, 2026. DMRC stated that enhanced security measures may lead to longer queues, especially during peak hours, until August 16, 2026. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow extra travel time, and cooperate with security personnel during checks to keep extra time in hand during the period.

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CISF personnel are expected to maintain strict surveillance and conduct thorough screening of passengers and their belongings, particularly at busy stations and major interchange points. "Security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across Metro stations starting from August 9," the DMRC said.

Commuters advised to reach early

With security checks likely to take more time than usual, Delhi Metro passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and reach stations a little earlier. Commuters should avoid carrying unnecessary luggage and ensure that they do not bring any prohibited items into the metro premises.

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The measures are particularly significant as Delhi prepares for Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Security agencies traditionally strengthen surveillance around important public spaces, transport hubs and sensitive locations in the capital ahead of the national event.

Delhi Metro to maintain vigilance

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates one of the country's busiest urban transport networks, carrying a large number of passengers every day. With the Independence Day celebrations approaching, close coordination between the DMRC and CISF will be crucial for ensuring smooth passenger movement while maintaining security. Earlier on Thursday, the DCP Central Delhi team held a meeting with various stakeholders with the aim of strengthening security ahead of the 80th Independence Day.