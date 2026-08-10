Independence Day 2026: DMRC Unveils Special Metro Train With Har Ghar Tiranga Theme Ahead Of August 15

DMRC Unveils Special Metro Train With Har Ghar Tiranga Theme | X/ AIR

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the Delhi Metro has added a patriotic touch to the celebrations by unveiling a specially decorated metro train inspired by the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The special trail was launched on the Yellow Line to celebrate the spirit of independence.

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Delhi Metro's patriotic initiative

The special train has been designed to reflect the spirit of patriotism and encourage citizens to participate in the nationwide campaign. With the Tricolour prominently featured across the train, the initiative aims to bring the Independence Day celebrations into the daily lives of commuters travelling across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Har Ghar Tiranga initiative unveiled

The DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) on Sunday joined the week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by unveiling a special train on the Yellow Line wrapped in the Tricolour theme, said by an official of the Union Ministry of Culture.

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The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes and workplaces as a symbol of national pride and unity. The Delhi Metro's special train carries the same message, turning an everyday mode of public transport into a moving tribute to India's Independence Day.

DMRC shared message on X

The DMRC shared the videos of the special train based on the theme of Har Ghar Tiranga and wrote, "As part of the programmes organised on the auspicious occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, the Delhi Metro today launched a special metro train themed on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to celebrate the spirit of freedom. This train is running on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro network."

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"This year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is also marking the special occasion of the 150th year of India's national song 'Vande Mataram'. All citizens are being encouraged to proudly hoist the national flag and participate in digital programmes." DMRC said in a post.

Special train ahead of August 15

The specially themed metro is expected to draw attention from commuters and visitors as Independence Day approaches. The Tricolour-themed visuals give the train a festive appearance while reinforcing the significance of August 15. In another development, the DMRC said, "Metro stations across the Delhi Metro network are now adorned with messages and creatives celebrating the spirit of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations."

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The launch comes amid preparations across Delhi for Independence Day celebrations. Security arrangements and checks across the national capital are also being intensified ahead of the occasion.