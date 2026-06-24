'Forced To Carry Heavy Loads Up Multiple Floors': Donkeys Rescued From Dehradun Construction Site After NGO Intervention - VIDEO

Four donkeys and mules rescued from an under-construction building in Dehradun are now recovering at an animal sanctuary after being forced to carry heavy construction materials up ten flights of stairs every day.

The rescue operation was carried out after an animal welfare organisation received a complaint about the animals' condition.

Complaint triggers rescue operation

According to information shared by People For Animals (PFA) trustee Gauri Maulekhi on Instagram, the complaint was received on June 6. Following the alert, a rescue team rushed to the construction site and coordinated with local police and veterinary authorities to secure the animals.

In her post, Maulekhi described the difficult conditions in which the animals were allegedly being used. "In an under-construction building in Dehradun, four donkeys and mules were being forced to carry construction material up ten flights of stairs every day."

Videos shared online showed the animals navigating steep staircases inside the building while carrying loads, prompting widespread concern among animal lovers on social media.

Animals found in poor condition

After being rescued, the animals underwent veterinary examination. According to Maulekhi, all four were found to be in severe physical distress.

"All four were found in severe condition, dehydrated, exhausted, with damaged joints and deteriorated hooves."

The animals were subsequently moved to Happy Home Sanctuary, where they received immediate medical attention, nutritional support and a safe environment to recover from their ordeal.

Court refuses return to owner

The case later reached court when the owner sought custody of the rescued animals. However, the court declined the request while legal proceedings remain underway.

Sharing the outcome, Maulekhi stated, "The court ruled that animals subjected to cruelty cannot be handed back to the accused while the case is pending and must remain in the care of a recognised animal welfare organisation."

The decision ensured that the four animals would continue receiving care at the sanctuary.

A new beginning at the sanctuary

The rescued donkeys and mules are now safe at Happy Home Sanctuary, where they are recovering under expert supervision. Maulekhi noted that the sanctuary currently looks after more than 250 rescued animals and relies on continued support for their daily care.

"These four are now safe. More than 250 rescued animals at Happy Home Sanctuary continue to depend on us every day-and their care never stops."

The rescue has drawn attention to the welfare of working animals and the importance of reporting suspected cruelty.