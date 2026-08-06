Rashtrapati Bhavan Announces Public Opening Of Amrit Udyan From August 16

Amrit Udhyan To Open For Visitors |

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced the opening of Amrit Udyan from August 16, 2026, for the Summer Annuals. People can visit the Amrit Udyan till September 15. During this period, it will remain open from 10 AM to 6 PM, with the last entry at 5 PM. However, the Udyan will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Summer Annuals section, which showcases a colourful collection of seasonal flowers and ornamental plants within the President's Estate.

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The Summer Annuals display

The Summer Annuals display is expected to feature an array of seasonal blooms that thrive during the warmer months, offering visitors a refreshing experience amid meticulously maintained greenery. The opening is part of Rashtrapati Bhavan's initiative to make the historic estate more accessible to the public while promoting environmental awareness and appreciation for horticulture. The Garden trail will include Bal Vatika, Pulmeria Garden, Banyan Groove, Bonsai Garden, Babbling Brooks, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. Entry and exit for visitors will be from Gate No. 35, located near North Avenue Road. However, the Udyan will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance.

About the historic garden

Amrit Udyan, formerly known as the Mughal Gardens, is one of India's most iconic public gardens. Spread across nearly 15 acres, it is a harmonious blend of Mughal-style landscaping and British garden design. The garden features lush lawns, fountains, pergolas, rose gardens, herbal plants, bonsai collections and a variety of flowering species that change with the seasons.

Every year, thousands of visitors from across the country visit Amrit Udyan to admire its floral beauty and learn about the diverse plant species cultivated within the estate. The garden also serves as an important venue for showcasing India's rich horticultural heritage and sustainable gardening practices.

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Registration details

Visitors are advised to register online in advance through the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website, where details regarding entry, timings and visitor guidelines will be available. Security checks will be mandatory, and guests are encouraged to carry valid identification while following the rules laid down by the authorities.