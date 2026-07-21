Did Delhi Police Use Expired Tear Gas Shells During CJP Protest? Viral Claim Sparks Online Debate - VIDEO

A fresh controversy has erupted online after social media users claimed that Delhi Police deployed expired tear gas shells while dispersing protesters during the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The debate gained momentum after CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka shared a screenshot from an Instagram reel that allegedly showed the remains of a tear gas shell used during the protest. The shell, according to the visible markings in the image, was manufactured in December 2022 and carried an expiry date of December 2025.

The object shown appeared to be a fragment of an already discharged tear gas shell, prompting widespread discussion online about whether expired crowd-control equipment had been used.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media reacts to the viral claim

Sharing the post on X (formerly Twitter), Ashutosh Ranka questioned the police action, writing, “Did @DelhiPolice use expired tear gas shells yesterday?”

The post quickly gained traction, crossing 513,000 views within a day and triggering thousands of reactions.

Many users criticized the alleged use of expired equipment. One comment read, “Bataiye. Youth k sath yahan bhi cheating and fraud hua hai (Youth is being cheated even here). This is unsafe beyond measures now @PMOIndia.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, “So not only was this an attempt to disrupt our peaceful protest, but it was an attempt to kill people as well. shame on @DelhiPolice.”

Additional reactions included, “Delhi Police is expired goods, that is why they behaved like goons with the students. Delhi Police Shame on You.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

and “Cheap people have cheap tactics, this is really pathetic.”

The claim has continued to circulate widely across social media platforms, although no official confirmation has established whether expired tear gas shells were actually used.