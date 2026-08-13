Independence Day 2026: Union Minister Amit Shah Unfurls The Tiranga At His Delhi Residence Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Independence Day 2026: Union Minister Amit Shah Unfurls The Tiranga At His Delhi Residence | X

Delhi: Ahead of 80th Independence Day celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the Tricolour flag at his Delhi residence on Thursday under the campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga.' In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Amit Shah said the campaign had strengthened the spirit of patriotism and pride among people across the country.

“Today, at my residence in New Delhi, I hoisted the tricolour under the #HarGharTiranga campaign. This campaign, launched under the leadership of Modi ji, is today further strengthening the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian. Today, crores of countrymen are connecting with the tricolour and empowering the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” Shah said.

Union Minister Shah unfurls Tiranga

Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag on Thursday at his Delhi residence with his wife. He did the symbolic move to send a message to citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Several other Union ministers also participated in events under the campaign. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flagged off a Tiranga Rally as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amit Shah shared flag hoisting post

The minister has shared the video on X and wrote, "Today, at my residence in New Delhi, I hoisted the tricolour under the #HarGharTiranga campaign."

He further said, "This campaign, launched under the leadership of Modi ji, is today further strengthening the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian. Today, crores of countrymen are connecting with the tricolour and empowering the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

What is Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and celebrate Independence Day with a sense of collective pride.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day celebrations, with citizens, government officials, public figures and organisations participating by hoisting the Tricolour and sharing photographs online. India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. The day marks the country's independence from British rule in 1947 and is observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events across the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi urges citizens’ participation

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, linking it to the broader vision of building a developed India. The PM said the campaign carried special significance this year as it coincided with the 150th anniversary of the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’